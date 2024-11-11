WINTER FEST Announced At Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present WINTER FEST on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:00 pm and a second weekend, Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3:00 pm.

WINTER FEST is a new holiday program that celebrates the global holidays of the season, including, St. Nicholas Day, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Saint Lucia Day, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, Hanukkah, and Christmas.

A beautiful program filled with global traditions and music, featuring the professional dancers of GHDT as well as students from The Academy of GHDT.

WINTER FEST includes new choreography from GHDT Executive Artistic Director, Gregory Glade Hancock as well as choreography by company dancers, Thomas Mason and Olivia Payton.

WINTER FEST will be presented in the beautiful and intimate setting of THE FLORENCE, black-box theatre space at The Academy of GHDT. Audiences will experience an up-close and personal dance performance.

