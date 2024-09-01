Video: FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLEBEE by ABT Studio Company's Brady Farrar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLEBEE, choreographed and performed by ABT Studio Company dancer and ABT JKO School graduate Brady Farrar (age 19) was filmed by kw creative at American Ballet Theatre’s studios. Watch the performance in the video here.

FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLEBEE also features music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The performance is filmed by kw creative, with music provided by Pond5.

FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLEBEE was originally commissioned by Youth America Grand Prix.

American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director is Susan Jaffe. The American Ballet Theatre Executive Director is Barry Hughson. ABT Studio Company Artistic Director is Sascha Radetsky. Managing Director is Claire Florian. Rehearsal Director is Yan Chen

To learn more about ABT Studio Company, visit www.abt.org/abtstudiocompany or follow @abtstudioco on Instagram.

