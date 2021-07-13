VIDEO: Works & Process Bubble Performance: Rhapsody In Blue For New York

To support the spirit of the city at a time of struggle, choreographer Caleb Teicher assembled an ensemble of dancers including LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Gaby Cook, Abdiel Jacobsen, Jennifer Jones, and Macy Sullivan with acclaimed pianist and composer Conrad Tao playing live to create a new work that captures New York City in all its beauty and peril.

The work premiered on March 20, 2021 at Works & Process in the Guggenheim Museum rotunda. Rhapsody In Blue (For New York) - World Premiere Choreography: Caleb Teicher in collaboration with the dancers Composer: George Gershwin Pianist/Arranger: Conrad Tao Rehearsal Director/Dance Editor: Macy Sullivan Dancers: LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Gaby Cook, Abdiel Jacobsen, Jennifer Jones, Macy Sullivan, Caleb Teicher Video by Dancing Camera "Rhapsody in Blue" was supported by and created in a Works & Process bubble residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation.

Works & Process bubble residencies and reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy.

Rhapsody In Blue (For New York) - World Premiere

Choreography: Caleb Teicher in collaboration with the dancers

Composer: George Gershwin

Pianist/Arranger: Conrad Tao

Rehearsal Director/Dance Editor: Macy Sullivan

Dancers: LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Gaby Cook, Abdiel Jacobsen, Jennifer Jones, Macy Sullivan, Caleb Teicher

Video by Dancing Camera

"Rhapsody in Blue" was supported by and created in a Works & Process bubble residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation.

Works & Process bubble residencies and reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy.