VIDEO: Watch the Joyce Theater's Ballet Tech Kids Dance Full Performance

This performance will be available for free on-demand streaming through Wednesday, June 9 at 11:59pm ET.

Jun. 4, 2021 Â 

Ballet Tech's Kids Dance has been dancing up a storm for years, with annual seasons at the Joyce. This digital program features three quintessential works by Eliot Feld: A Stair Dance (2004) - originally choreographed for adults, Dotty Polkas (2008), and Hello Fancy (1992) - his first ballet for children.

Rounding out the digital program, a clip of the Hello Fancy premiere will be introduced by two dancers from the original cast, as well as excerpts of students performing A Stair Dance in the wild.

Watch the full performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


