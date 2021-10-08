VIDEO: Watch Lauren Lovette's LA FOLLIA VARIATIONS

Join American Ballet Theatre for a triumphant return to its first New York Fall Season since 2019. Get a first look at La Follia Variations!

ABT's Fall 2021 Season at the David H. Koch Theater will feature the full-length Giselle, the World Premiere of ZigZag by Jessica Lang, the stage premieres of Bernstein in a Bubble by Alexei Ratmansky and Touché by Christopher Rudd, ABT masterworks Pillar of Fire and Some Assembly Required, plus La Follia Variations and Indestructible Light.

Lauren Lovette, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, has choreographed La Follia Variations for eight members of ABT Studio Company. Set to music by Francesco Geminiani, recorded by East Coast Chamber Orchestra, La Follia Variations was created in March 2020 in the final days before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the studios to close.

La Follia Variations, set for its World Premiere on Tuesday, February 9, is Lovette's second work for ABT Studio Company following Le Jeune in 2017. "The progression of steps is one of my favorites among the classical ballet style," said Lovette. "These dancers give me hope for the future of dance, and this piece of choreography is a celebration of that hope."