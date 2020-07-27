VIDEO: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage from I AM TANGO by Tango Lovers

Seasons in Europe are very well defined however in Southern Europe, in late November last year, specifically in Istanbul in Turkey, the weather was nice enough to be able to go around the city and get some awesome views and experiences.

Between rehearsals prior to our premiere at the most prestigious Theater in Istanbul, our cast visited the Grand Bazar and some vendors recognized them from their pictures on posters around the city. Check out their visit to the Grand Bazar where they purchased souvenirs and more and how they prepared and rehearsed for a full house premiere night at the Zorlu PSM Theater.

This is the show that Broadway Direct will broadcast on Saturday, August 1 at 8pm (New York time). Viewers will be able to enjoy Tango Lovers' performance from the comfort of their homes and will witness the enthusiasm and great response of the audience requesting their encore and awarding our cast with a standing applause.

Click here to get your tickets to the show.

