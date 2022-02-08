VIDEO: Tiller Peck Comes To City Center With Curated Evening

Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck tackles a new role as the inaugural artist curator in our Artists at the Center series. With complete freedom to design her own evening, Peck has assembled some of today's most exciting dance artists for a virtuosic, deeply personal program.

The evening begins with the New York premiere of Peck's own Thousandth Orange, set to live music by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. Peck sought out West Coast legend Alonzo King to create the electric pas de deux Swift Arrow, and joins forces with her longtime friend (and tap dance star) Michelle Dorrance alongside Jillian Meyers on a world premiere City Center commission. The program closes with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, a first-time pairing of Peck and choreographer William Forsythe that The Guardian dubbed "possibly the best piece of dance to come out of lockdown."

The evening will feature performances by Isabella Boylston, India Bradley, Herman Cornejo, Michelle Dorrance, Jovani Furlan, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Lauren Lovette, Brooklyn Mack, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Tiler Peck, KJ Takahashi, Byron Tittle, and Cassandra Trenary.

For tickets, visit https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2021-2022/artists-at-the-center--tiler-peck/