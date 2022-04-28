VIDEO: The Joyce at Lincoln Center to Present Pacific Northwest Ballet

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the long-awaited return of Pacific Northwest Ballet (Peter Boal, Artistic Director) the company's first full NYC season in six years. Presenting two mixed-bill programs, the heralded company, under the direction of former New York City Ballet principal dancer Peter Boal, will play Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Center Plaza), kicking-off with a special gala performance on June 22 followed by two repertory programs through June 26. All performances will be accompanied by the PNB Orchestra under the music direction of Principal Conductor Emil de Cou. Tickets for the Pacific Northwest Ballet season and the gala performance go on sale Thursday, April 28 at www.davidhkochtheater.com, or by calling 212-496-0600. Almost 70% of tickets will be offered for $40 and $50 in celebration of The Joyce's 40th Anniversary and PNB's 50th Anniversary. For more information and to read up-to-date detailed safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.davidhkochtheater.com. For more information about this engagement, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The Joyce Theater returns to Lincoln Center to present one of the country's most prestigious ballet companies kicking off summer 2022 with remarkable grace and panache. The anticipated return of Pacific Northwest Ballet, led since 2005 by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Peter Boal, will feature two programs from the company's extensive repertory.

The PNB programs, presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation at Lincoln Center, celebrate a variety of choreographic styles and evocative soundscapes, featuring ballets created by Alejandro Cerrudo, Ulysses Dove, Crystal Pite, andTwyla Tharp.

Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven (Odes to Love and Loss), Dove's poetic monument to those he loved, is juxtaposed with Pite's Plot Point, a chilling exploration of the cinematic score of Psycho through movement. PNB Resident Choreographer and recently appointed Artistic Director of Charlotte Ballet Alejandro Cerrudo's Little mortal jump, takes audiences through unexpected twists and turns with technicality and theatricality. And Twyla Tharp's Waiting at the Station, which received its world premiere in 2013 on PNB, is set to songs by R&B legend Allen Toussaint. Tharp's narrative ballet follows a man in 1940s New Orleans as he attempts to connect with his son and pass on his steps before he must surrender to the three gilded Fates that seek him out.

The Joyce Theater Foundation's Annual Gala, set to open the engagement on June 22, will feature the official New York premiere of Waiting at the Station, alongside George Balanchine's Diamonds, the choreographer's glittering tribute to his youth in St. Petersburg. As part of its annual gala, The Joyce will honor two individuals during the dazzling evening: Denise Littlefield Sobel, President of Tikkun Olam Foundation, Inc., and Dr. Toni Hoover of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and trustee of The Joyce Theater and Pacific Northwest Ballet. This benefit for New York's leading presenter of dance returns to the David H. Koch Theater for the 2022 celebration, continuing the organization's ongoing presence at Lincoln Center, following past engagements such as The Joffrey Ballet's homecoming season in 2016, the 50thAnniversary Tour of Twyla Tharp, and The Royal Ballet.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

The Joyce Theater Foundation's Presentation of

Pacific Northwest Ballet at Lincoln Center

Wednesday, June 22 at 7pm

Joyce Theater Foundation 2022 Gala

Diamonds - by George Balanchine

Waiting at the Station - by Twyla Tharp

Thursday, June 23 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 26 at 2pm

Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven (Odes to Love and Loss) - by Uysses Dove

Plot Point - by Crystal Pite

Waiting at the Station - by Twyla Tharp

Friday, June 24 at 8pm

Saturday, June 25 at 2pm

Saturday, June 25 at 8pm

Little mortal jump - by Alejandro Cerrudo

Plot Point - by Crystal Pite

Waiting at the Station - by Twyla Tharp

ABOUT PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB), one of the largest and most highly-regarded ballet companies in the United States, was founded in 1972. In 2005, Peter Boal became artistic director, succeeding Kent Stowell and Francia Russell, artistic directors since 1977. The company of 49 dancers performs a season of full-length and mixed repertory ballets at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall in Seattle and on tour. The Company has performed in Europe, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, and throughout the United States, with celebrated performances at Jacob's Pillow, in New York City, and in Washington, D.C. Under Mr. Boal's direction, PNB has continued to expand and diversify its repertory to include works by Trisha Brown, Alejandro Cerrudo, David Dawson, Ulysses Dove, Molissa Fenley, Marco Goerke, Jiri Kylian, Jessica Lang, Jean-Christophe Maillot, Susan Marshall, Benjamin Millepied, Mark Morris, Matthew Neenan, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, David Parsons, Justin Peck, Crystal Pite, Victor Quijada, Alexei Ratmansky, Susan Stroman, Twyla Tharp, Christopher Wheeldon, and Robyn Mineko Williams, as well as additional works by George Balanchine, William Forsythe, and Jerome Robbins. Founded in 1974, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, under the direction of Francia Russell since 1977 and now under Mr. Boal's direction, is nationally recognized as setting the standard for ballet training and offers a complete professional curriculum to nearly 1,300 students. The Company and School also provide comprehensive dance education to the greater Seattle area and reach more than 25,000 adults and children each year through DanceChance, Discover Dance, and other community education programs.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Peter Boal (Artistic Director, Pacific Northwest Ballet; Director, Pacific Northwest Ballet School) was raised in Bedford, New York. At the age of nine, he began studying ballet at the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet. Mr. Boal became a member of NYCB's corps de ballet in 1983 and became a principal dancer in 1989. In 2005, he retired from NYCB after a 22-year career with the company. Mr. Boal was also a full-time faculty member at the School of American Ballet from 1997 to 2005. In 2003, he founded Peter Boal and Company, a critically-acclaimed chamber ensemble. Among the many ballets in which Mr. Boal was featured at NYCB are George Balanchine's Agon, Apollo, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), and Prodigal Son; Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering, and Opus 19/The Dreamer; Ulysses Dove's Red Angels; and works by William Forsythe, Peter Martins, Twyla Tharp, and Christopher Wheeldon.

Emil de Cou (Music Director/Principal Conductor) has been PNB's Music Director and Principal Conductor since 2011. He was associate conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, participating in a wide range of NSO performances and events following his Wolf Trap debut in 2000. He is currently conductor of the NSO at Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and also serves as a musical consultant for NASA. Mr. de Cou debuted at Carnegie Hall as a guest conductor for the New York Pops and has also conducted Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Colorado Symphony Orchestra. He was Principal Pops Conductor for the San Francisco Symphony. In 1985, Mikhail Baryshnikov hired Mr. de Cou to conduct American Ballet Theatre and in 1994, he joined the staff of San Francisco Ballet. He has also conducted for NYCB, Suzanne Farrell Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, Netherlands Dance Theatre, Hong Kong Ballet, and National Ballet of Holland, among others.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater Foundation presents Pacific Northwest Ballet from June 22-26 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday at 7pm (The Joyce Theater Foundation's 2022 Gala performance); Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm. Tickets for the Pacific Northwest Ballet performances, ranging in price from $40-$130, go on sale Thursday, April 28 at www.davidhkochtheater.com, or by calling 212-496-0600. Almost 70% of tickets will be offered for $40 and $50 in celebration of The Joyce's 40th Anniversary and PNB's 50th Anniversary. For more information and to read up-to-date detailed safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.davidhkochtheater.com. For more information about this engagement, please visit www.Joyce.org.