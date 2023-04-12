Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN

AFTERNOON OF A FAUN can be seen on stage at NYC Ballet through April 30th.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Glimpse into a world where the studio is the stage, where practice becomes performance and viewer acts as mirror: the world of Jerome Robbins' 1953 masterwork, Afternoon of a Faun.

Subtle, sensual, and narcissistic, Afternoon of a Faun depicts a chance encounter between two young dancers in a studio.

Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune was composed between 1892 and 1894. It was inspired by a poem by Mallarmé that was begun in 1865, supposedly for the stage; the final version appeared in 1876. The poem describes the reveries of a faun around a real or imagined encounter with nymphs.

In 1912 Nijinsky presented his famous ballet, drawing his ideas from both the music and the poem, among other sources, including Greek sculpture and painting. This pas de deux, choreographed by Jerome Robbins, is a variation on these themes. It was first performed in 1953 by New York City Ballet, and is dedicated to Tanaquil Le Clercq, for whom the ballet was choreographed.

Watch as the number is performed by the original Ballerina to dance it, Tanaquil LeCercq in the video below.





Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: MOVEMENT AT THE STILL POINT: AN EVENING OF DANCE at The Joyce Theater
World-renowned photographer Mark Mann threw an incredible party Monday night. Held at the historic Joyce Theater, Movement at the Still Point: An Evening of Dance celebrated Mann's new dance photography book with a night of enchanting performances. Ranging in styles from ballet to modern to Broadway to vogueing, it was a night that won't soon be forgotten.
Alvin Ailey to Return to BAM for First Time in More Than a Decade With Two Programs Photo
Alvin Ailey to Return to BAM for First Time in More Than a Decade With Two Programs
The iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will bring its passionate energy and dazzling technique back to BAM for the first time since 2010 with two exuberant programs of recent works, and classic audience favorites.
Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach Photo
Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach
​​​​​​​Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, has announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach.
Ballet Edmonton Closes Its Season With CONSENTUS This May Photo
Ballet Edmonton Closes Its Season With CONSENTUS This May
On the heels of a successful national tour, Ballet Edmonton closes its season with Consentus, May 5 & 6 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall. 

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: First Look At San Diego Opera's TOSCAVIDEO: First Look At San Diego Opera's TOSCA
March 29, 2023

Get a first look at San Diego Opera's production of Tosca! Tosca is Giacomo Puccini’s gripping drama filled with torture, treachery, lust, execution and suicide.
VIDEO: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on SHowMe St. LouisVIDEO: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis on SHowMe St. Louis
March 29, 2023

Watch cast members Janie Brookshire and Joel Moses recently chatted with KSDK to talk about MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.
VIDEO: Susan Graham On How She Got Her StartVIDEO: Susan Graham On How She Got Her Start
March 29, 2023

Legendary mezzo-soprano and LAO Young Artist Artist Director Susan Graham is back on the DCP stage in her role debut as Geneviève in 'Pelléas and Mélisande.' We sat down with her to ask about her inspiring start in opera, her role as a mentor, and the advice she has for the up-and-coming generation of singers.
VIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts CenterVIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts Center
March 27, 2023

The Queen of Disco and her crew have taken to the stage and are wowing audiences from all over. Check out this highlight reel of what you can expect from this high energy spectacle. But remember, seeing is believing, grab your tickets and see SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical LIVE and in person!
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in AprilVIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April
March 27, 2023

Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13.
share