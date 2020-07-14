VIDEO: NY City Center Introduces Studio 5 Featuring Great American Ballerinas

Renowned dancer Misty Copeland and New York City Ballet principal dancers Sara Mearns and Tiler Peck each work closely on performance excerpts with another acclaimed dance artist in this virtual five-part Studio 5 series curated and hosted by dance critic and historian Alastair Macaulay. Participating guests include Nina Ananiashvili, Merrill Ashley, Alessandra Ferri, Stephanie Saland, and Pam Tanowitz.

All virtual Studio 5 events will be streamed for one week on City Center's YouTube channel and can also be viewed below on this page. Following the week-long streaming period, City Center members will receive access to an archive of the full series.

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas is part of City Center's Live @ Home virtual programming and includes the following events.

Tiler Peck with Merrill Ashley

On view from Thu Jul 16 at 3pm

Sara Mearns with Nina Ananiashvili

On view from Thu Jul 30 at 12pm

On view from Thu Jul 30 at 12pm

Tiler Peck with Stephanie Saland

On view from Wed Sep 16 at 5pm

On view from Wed Sep 16 at 5pm

Sara Mearns with Pam Tanowitz

On view from Wed Sep 23 at 5pm

On view from Wed Sep 23 at 5pm

Misty Copeland with Alessandra Ferri

On view from Wed Sep 30 at 5pm

On view from Wed Sep 30 at 5pm

