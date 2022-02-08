VIDEO: Joyce Theater Presents The Artistry of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Returning to The Joyce for their 2022 home season, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE offers a compelling program, bringing a spiritual awareness that touches the human heart.

Acclaimed choreographer Ronald K. Brown utilizes music and movement rich in thematic content drawn from the African and African American diaspora. His works are performed with a depth of physicality that reflects Brown's meditations on cultural legacy, community, and socio-political history.

The brilliance of Ron's blended style is revealed in works such as Upside Down and Come Ye, featuring the music of artist-activists Oumou Sangare, Fela Kuti, and Nina Simone; and the long-awaited return of the hauntingly beautiful work Ebony Magazine To A Village with original music by longtime EVIDENCE collaborator Wunmi Olaiya.

See Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce March 22-27, 2022

For tickets and more, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/ronald-k-brownevidence