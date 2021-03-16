VIDEO: Get a First Look at ABT Live From City Center: A Ratmansky Celebration

One of the great dance companies in the world, American Ballet Theatre (ABT) makes a much-anticipated return to City Center for a night at the ballet with works by acclaimed choreographer and ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky-filmed live on the City Center stage.

ABT Live from City Center | A Ratmansky Celebration showcases many of the company's renowned dancers in excerpts from The Seasons, Seven Sonatas, and The Sleeping Beauty, and the World Premiere of Bernstein in a Bubble-set to the music of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

This new piece, Ratmansky's first since March 2020, was recently created during a quarantined "ballet bubble" in Silver Bay, New York.

City Center has been an important home to ABT throughout the company's 81-year history, hosting them first in the 1940s and most recently as the home of their regular fall seasons and frequent performances in Fall for Dance.

Produced by American Ballet Theatre, New York City Center, and Nel Shelby Productions.