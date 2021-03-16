Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get a First Look at ABT Live From City Center: A Ratmansky Celebration

The event includes excerpts from The Seasons, Seven Sonatas, and The Sleeping Beauty, and the World Premiere of Bernstein in a Bubble.

Mar. 16, 2021  

One of the great dance companies in the world, American Ballet Theatre (ABT) makes a much-anticipated return to City Center for a night at the ballet with works by acclaimed choreographer and ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky-filmed live on the City Center stage.

$25 Digital Access: http://bit.ly/3eO2RdD

ABT Live from City Center | A Ratmansky Celebration showcases many of the company's renowned dancers in excerpts from The Seasons, Seven Sonatas, and The Sleeping Beauty, and the World Premiere of Bernstein in a Bubble-set to the music of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

This new piece, Ratmansky's first since March 2020, was recently created during a quarantined "ballet bubble" in Silver Bay, New York.

City Center has been an important home to ABT throughout the company's 81-year history, hosting them first in the 1940s and most recently as the home of their regular fall seasons and frequent performances in Fall for Dance.

Produced by American Ballet Theatre, New York City Center, and Nel Shelby Productions.

VIDEO: Get a First Look at ABT Live From City Center: A Ratmansky Celebration
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More Dance Stories
Associated Chamber Music Players Virtual Worldwide Play-In Schedule Of Events Photo

Associated Chamber Music Players Virtual Worldwide Play-In Schedule Of Events

Nathan Hirschaut Announces World Premiere Of LETTERS TO MY FATHER Photo

Nathan Hirschaut Announces World Premiere Of LETTERS TO MY FATHER

Classical Arts Entertainment Presents State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraines CINDERELLA Photo

Classical Arts Entertainment Presents State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine's CINDERELLA

BWW Review: SUPERNATURE. ADELAIDE FESTIVAL 2021 at Her Majestys Theatre Photo

BWW Review: SUPERNATURE. ADELAIDE FESTIVAL 2021 at Her Majesty's Theatre


More Hot Stories For You