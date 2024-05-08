Graham 2 Reveals 2024 New York Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June, Graham 2 will be back on stage for its 41st New York season with an exciting program of Graham classics and new works. Performances will take place Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, at 7pm, and Saturday, June 8, at 2:30pm and 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

The program will feature three special guest musicians ages 9, 12, and 14, prodigies of the great international pianist Irina Nuzova. These young virtuosos will play Cécile Chaminade’s Nocturne op.165, Lili Boulanger’s D’un vieux jardin, and Prelude No. 6 in C major by Maria Szymanowska, for which Graham 2 Director Virginie Mécène has choreographed a dance suite.

These new dances will be framed by the rarely seen Graham classics Primitive Mysteries (1931), Frontier (1935), the chorus suite from Night Journey (1947), and an excerpt from Plain of Prayer (1986). The program will also pay tribute to the late Stuart Hodes by featuring Hodes’s solo Flak to the music of Béla Bartók’s The Chase. Per the original program note, Flak is an acronym for “Fleiger Abwehr Kanonen,” German for anti-aircraft gunfire. The dance is two minutes and nine seconds, the duration of many a WWII bomb run.

“As we approach the 100th anniversary of the Graham organization, it’s only natural to reflect on some early work that propelled Ms. Graham to her unmatched prolific achievements. The program, which features Graham dances from 1931 to 1986, shows how her work evolved in a timeless and relevant way,” shared Virginie Mécène, “underscoring the significance of our upcoming event.”

Tickets for Graham 2 are $25 in advance/$30 at the door. Student tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at https://marthagraham.edu/graham2/.





Comments