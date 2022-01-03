VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Ballet's Streaming THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Journey with The Royal Ballet to an enchanted world of princesses, fairy godmothers and magical spells in this landmark production of Petipa's classic ballet, to Tchaikovsky's glorious music.

The streaming production is available to watch from 31 December 2021 at 2pm GMT until 30 January 2022.

Find out more: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/the-sleeping-beauty-2017/videos/the-sleeping-beauty-2017

The Sleeping Beauty - a story set to Tchaikovsky's stunning score, performed with breathtaking precision and panache by Principals Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov - holds a special place in The Royal Ballet's repertory. The masterful 19th-century choreography of Marius Petipa is combined with sections created for The Royal Ballet by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon.

Together they create an enchanting sequence of gems in the ballet repertory - from the iconic Rose Adage, when Aurora meets her four royal suitors, and the lilting Garland Waltz to the Vision Pas de deux, as Florimund sees Aurora for the first time, and the celebratory divertissements and final pas de deux that bring the ballet to its glorious close. Throughout, Tchaikovsky's masterful score takes ballet music to a height of passion, sophistication and intensity that arguably has never been surpassed.