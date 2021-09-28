VIDEO: Fall For Dance Festival Returns To City Center

The 18th Fall for Dance Festival launches City Center's re-opening for in-person performances. Experience the thrill of live dance again in five unique programs - each featuring three different groups of artists and companies presented this year without intermissions - all for the price of a movie ticket.

Continuing to provide artists with the valuable opportunity to create new work, four New York City Center commissions will be presented by tap dance superstar Ayodele Casel, modern dance legend Lar Lubovitch for Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon, The Verdon Fosse Legacy reconstruction of a trio of dances featuring Georgina Pazcoguin that were originally created for Tony Award winning actor and dancer Gwen Verdon, and a co-commission with Vail Dance Festival by sought-after choreographer Justin Peck.

Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.