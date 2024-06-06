Tom Gold Dance to Perform at Untermyer Park and Gardens This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​​​​​​For its return to Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers for the fourth time in as many years, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will present Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Lavender is all the Rage (2024), Counterpoint (2017), Uncanny (2023), and Suite Français (2010), Saturday, June 15 in the Amphitheater of the Walled Garden. The rain date for this outdoor performance, part of the 2024 Minnie Untermyer Concert Series, is Sunday, June 16.

Dancers currently scheduled to perform include Bret Coppa, Gabriella Domini, Brian Gephart, Noah McAuslin, Lucy Nevin, Demi Trezona, and Sage Wilson.

Lavender is all the Rage premiered during the Company's 2024 spring season at The Kaye Playhouse in April. Set to four movements from the late Italian composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist Ezio Bosso's String Quartet No. 5 – “Music for the Lodger,” Lavender is all the Rage is inspired by Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel Fellow Travelers, drawing its title from the Lavender Scare, the moral panic about homosexuality at the height of McCarthyism in the mid 20th century. Three of the four currently scheduled dancers—Brian Gephart, Demi Trezona, and Sage Wilson—originated their roles in the premiere.

Counterpoint, to Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint and Nagoya Marimbas, was also on the Company's recent spring program.

The duet from Gold's Uncanny, to the Duo for Violin and Viola by Gideon Klein, had its premiere in The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan in November 2023. Klein, one of the many Jewish artists interned at the Terezín concentration camp during World War II, perished in Auschwitz in the winter of 1945, shortly after his 25th birthday. The duo was published in 1939–40.

Gold created Suite Français, a duet to music of Poulenc, Satie, and Fauré, in 2010.

After its engagement at Untermyer Park and Gardens, the Company will bring Lavender is all the Rage as well as Rapid Oxidation (2017), another work from the spring season, to Newport, RI for the 2024 Newport Dance Festival, Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. Tom Gold Dance made its Festival debut in 2023.

Performance Information

Saturday, June 15 at 4:30PM. Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701. In the event of rain, this performance, which will be held outdoors in the Amphitheater of the Walled Gardens, will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 16, also at 4:30PM. Directions to Untermyer Park and Gardens can be found at untermyergardens.org. Tickets, $35 general admission, are available at tomgolddance.org/untermyer-2024.

Comments