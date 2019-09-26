The National Dance Company Of Siberia Premieres New Folk Dance Show

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, is pleased to present its 2019-2020 season featuring world class artists from around the globe. On Stage At Kingsborough brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming. This season marks the

10th anniversary season since Executive Director Anna Becker took the helm of On Stage At Kingsborough and brought a new artistic vision to the Performing Arts Center. This season, Becker has committed On Stage at Kingsborough to continue to present premier artists from around the globe in southern Brooklyn.

On October 20th, the National Dance Company of Siberia will premiere its majestic new show Russian Souvenirs, in a rare appearance direct from Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Like a fairy tale revealed, 50 stunning dancers in lavish costumes will flow from one popular Siberian folk dance to the next in a single, grand choreographic symphony. The highly trained dancers will leap, twirl, and stomp through modern interpretations of traditional Siberian folktales, accompanied by a musical score featuring a range of regional instruments.

The Company, which was founded in 1960 by distinguished choreographer Mikhail Godenk, is lovingly embraced by its homeland and has won over audiences worldwide, touring to more than 70 countries and performing on all the world's continents.

"I am thrilled to celebrate my tenth season at On Stage At Kingsborough with what I think is one of our most exciting and awe-inspiring lineups yet. We are pleased to continue to expand our programming through partnerships with companies and artists from around the world. This year we will present a truly broad range of artists, from Siberian folk dance to Chinese circus and from tango to the best in jazz and cabaret. I am proud to continue our legacy of presenting exclusive Brooklyn engagements from one-of-a-kind, globally recognized performing artists" said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.

For more information visit www.OnStageAtKingsborough.org





