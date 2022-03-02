The National Ballet of Canada Announces Full Casting for SLEEPING BEAUTY

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for Rudolf Nureyev's landmark production of The Sleeping Beauty. A "grand jewel in The National Ballet of Canada's repertoire" (National Post), The Sleeping Beauty is onstage March 18 - 27, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. #TheSleepingBeautyNBC

Making their debuts as Princess Aurora this season are First Soloists Jeannine Haller and Calley Skalnik.

The opening night cast will feature Principal Dancers Heather Ogden and Harrison James as Princess Aurora and Prince Florimund. Principal Dancer Jurgita Dronina will also dance the role of Princess Aurora and Principal Dancers Guillaume Côté, Naoya Ebe and Brendan Saye will perform the role of Prince Florimund in subsequent performances.

Nureyev's 1966 adaptation of The Sleeping Beauty was immediately recognized as a landmark interpretation and when he set the work on the National Ballet in 1972, it became one of the most beloved and admired works in the company's repertoire.

The National Ballet will present its first mainstage Relaxed Performance of The Sleeping Beauty Act III on March 22 at 2:00 pm. This performance is designed to welcome the Disability Community, and families and individuals who usually find access to the arts limited, to enjoy a live ballet performance in a more approachable environment. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Principal Casting

Princess Aurora

Heather Ogden (March 18, 23 at 7:30 pm/March 20 at 2:00 pm)

Calley Skalnik* (March 19, 27 at 2:00 pm/March 25 at 7:30 pm)

Jurgita Dronina (March 19, 24, 26 at 7:30 pm)

Jeannine Haller* (March 22, 24, 26 at 2:00 pm)

Prince Florimund

Harrison James (March 18, 23 at 7:30 pm/March 20 at 2:00 pm)

Brendan Saye (March 19, 27 at 2:00 pm/March 25 at 7:30 pm)

Guillaume Côté (March 19, 24, 26 at 7:30 pm)

Naoya Ebe (March 22, 24, 26 at 2:00 pm)

*Debut

All casting subject to change.

In accordance with Government of Ontario policy, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts will operate at full capacity as of March 1. To ensure the continued safety of our audiences, artists and staff, safety protocols including proof of vaccination and masks will remain in place for the Winter Season.