THE HARD NUT Returns to BAM for the Holidays

Celebrate the holidays with the Mark Morris Dance Group's boisterous reimagining of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

This lavish production, The Hard Nut, transports the classic ballet from the strait-laced 1890s to the swinging 70s, featuring raucous parties, dancing G.I. Joes, and whimsical costumes.

Morris' lyrical choreography, combined with Charles Burns' comic book art, creates a colorful and humorous retelling of the beloved story. Featuring live music by the MMDG Music Ensemble, this production preserves the warm spirit of the holidays while offering a fresh, modern twist.

Unquestionably a classic in its own right, The Hard Nut has become a cherished New York holiday tradition. Returning for its eighth engagement at BAM since its 1992 premiere, this playful and gender-bent adaptation continues to enchant audiences with its cascade of wit and wintry beauty. Tchaikovsky's complete score, performed live, drives this vibrant retelling, ensuring a memorable experience for all. For more information visit BAM.org.

Holiday Family Event

As part of the holiday celebration, The Hard Nut Family Party will take place on Sunday, December 15, from 5:00pm–6:30pm following the matinee performance. Families are invited to enjoy cookies, cocoa, arts and crafts, and a meet-and-greet with the cast members, providing a fun and festive way to extend the holiday magic. Open to the public, the party offers ticket holders for all performances an opportunity to engage with the show's characters in a creative setting. For more information, visit MarkMorrisDanceGroup.org.

