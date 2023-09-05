Shumka UKRANIAN NUTCRACKER Returns To Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

The magic returns this Christmas to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with Canada's Ukrainian Nutcracker presented by Shumka. Drosselmeier, Clara, the Prince and over 80 cast members will enchant the stage for three shows, December 15 & 16. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

An annual Christmas tradition, Shumka's Nutcracker blends the grace and lyrical nature of classical movement with the strength and power of Ukrainian character dance, leaving audiences exhilarated and entertained. The cast of over 80 features Shumka dancers, youth from the Shumka School of Dance, the Clara's Dream Choir, and special guest artists from Ukraine's top dance companies.

Touted as “Canada's Ukrainian Nutcracker,” the production is a folk ballet based on the timeless Christmas classic. The production incorporates Ukrainian traditions, folk and character dance, grand orchestral versions of the legendary score with specially added compositions, and Ukrainian symbols woven into lavish sets and costumes. The performance is a graceful, joyfully conceived presentation of enchantment embracing a classic tale of young Clara and her dream Prince.

The production features choreography by National Artist of Ukraine Viktor Lytvynov and Shumka's John Pichlyk; additional music and score adaptations by Honoured Artist of Ukraine Yuri Shevchenko; and costume/set design by National Artist of Ukraine Maria Levitska.

Shumka will also be presenting the production in Victoria with Dance Victoria and the Victoria Symphony Orchestra (December 1-3), and at the Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in Camrose (December 8 & 9). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Shumka.com.