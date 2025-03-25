Sci-Fi Danceplay SUBJECT Begins at 3AM Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From April 17–20, Welcome to Campfire invites the public to step inside a high-stakes clinical trial. Subject, a movement-driven psychological thriller, unfolds in a near-future NYC where Memredux Laboratories, a top-tier pharmaceutical corporation, is on the verge of developing the first-ever memory-erasing medication. As two test subjects undergo observation in real time, what begins as a drug trial unravels into an intimate reckoning with memory and loss.

Co-created and performed by Tony Bordonaro and Ingrid Kapteyn—fresh off contracts with immersive behemoths Sleep No More and Life And Trust—Subject marks Welcome to Campfire's first live New York City production since 2023. The performances find a fitting home at 3AM Theatre, an incubator for cross-disciplinary innovation near MoMA PS1 (920 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106).

Blurring the lines between dance, theater, and sci-fi, Subject has been hailed as “a terrifying, magnificently executed sci-fi with humanity at its deepest core” (Bodies Never Lie). This limited-run production invites New Yorkers to become the first public witnesses to the trial, watching as the subjects struggle to piece together their memories—and wrestle with the cost of choosing to forget.

Welcome to Campfire is the story-making platform of creators and performers Tony Bordonaro and Ingrid Kapteyn. Merging dance and theater, their live and film productions immerse performers and audiences in dystopian futures that both endanger and engender human intimacy. They have collaborated to conceive, direct, produce, and perform three original danceplays in Shanghai, New York City, and London that have been recommended by TimeOut Shanghai, TimeOut NY, Playbill, and No Proscenium. Their films The Pigeon & The Mouse and Subject are available to stream globally on Broadway On Demand and the Emmys OTT platform, and their production of The Pigeon & The Mouse in London was a 2023 OFFIE (The OffWestEnd Theatre Awards) Nominee.

