SEE YOU by Hung Dance From Taiwan Presented at The Adelaide Fringe 2023

See You runs at the Adelaide Fringe through 5 March.

Feb. 26, 2023  

After its participation in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the United Kingdom and the Avignon Festival in France in 2022, the internationally acclaimed "See You" by Taiwanese dance company Hung Dance, is making its Australian debut at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2023, with a total of 11 performances this year. Since its founding in 1960, the Adelaide Fringe Festival has presented at least 900 events and almost 4,000 performers from Australia and other countries; It is one of the oldest arts festivals in Australia. "See You" premiere was attended by the executive team, the Fringe Festival director, and representatives of the Adelaide government. The director of the Fringe Festival, Heather Croall, said "See You" was an outstanding and high quality performance to be seen at the Fringe Festival and has left a deep impression on Taiwanese performing arts.

"See You" has received five-star reviews across a variety of art review platforms, and it was also selected for the Mervyn Stutter "Spirit of the Fringe Award" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in addition to being on the shortlist for the Taishin Arts Award. Using modern methods to reinterpret the "body isolation" and "spiral motion" of Tai Chi combining with the "popping" technique of street dance, artistic director Lai Hung-Chung claims that "See You" aims to capture the moment of a car accident, the unexplained feelings of the heart, and the reflection on the transience of life and separation.

Founded in Taiwan in 2017, Hung Dance is a dance company that draws inspiration from everyday life; Since 2018, Hung Dance has performed more than 150 shows around Europe, Asia, the US, and Africa. Since 2022, "See You" has been touring the UK and France. This year, it will make its debut in Australia with 11 performances at Adelaide College of the Arts' Main Theatre from 22 February to 5 March.

