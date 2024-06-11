Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company Brings World Premiere of LANDSCAPES to The Noguchi Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In connection with the major retrospective Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within on view at The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will premiere a site-specific choreographed work titled Landscapes in the Museum’s open air galleries.

Landscapes is a tribute to the artist Toshiko Takaezu and an abstract, kinesthetic response to Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within. Performances will take place on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:30 am, 1 pm, and 2:30 pm.

Free with Museum admission. Advance reservations are recommended but not required. noguchi.org/events

Landscapes is a suite of solos and duets inspired by the form, texture, and colors of Toshiko Takaezu’s glazed ceramic forms. Performed among Isamu Noguchi’s late stone works, Landscapes also serves as a reflection of the unique cross-connections between Takaezu and Noguchi’s work and the choreographer’s personal connection to both artists. As a child, Burgess met both Takaezu and Noguchi through their friendship with his parents, visual artists Joe and Anna Kang Burgess.

He has drawn inspiration from their work ever since; like Takaezu and Noguchi, Burgess’ artistic process explores his cultural heritage in both content and form, centering themes such as belonging in choreography that fuses traditional Korean dance with ballet and contemporary techniques. Landscapes will feature the music of Leilehua Lanzilotti, Kanaka Maoli sound artist, composer, and a co-curator of Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within. In addition to performing accompanied by Lanzilotti’s composition with eyes the color of time (2020), recorded by the String Orchestra of Brooklyn, DTSBDC will respond to live activations of Takaezu’s bronze Bell performed by Lanzilotti. Dancers will wear original costumes by Icelandic artist Sigrid Johannesdöttir. Audience members will be encouraged to stand and follow the performance as it moves throughout the space, but folding seats will also be available. Museum admission is $16 general / $6 students and seniors. A list of free admission partnerships is available at noguchi.org/visit.

The Noguchi Museum 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard) Long Island City, NY 11106 Tel: 718.204.7088 noguchi.org/events

