Martita Goshen's Earthworks Presents WAY OF THE WHALE At Paul Taylor Studios

MARTITA GOSHEN'S EARTHWORKS in the premiere of WAY OF THE WHALE, dedicated to marine biologist and expert in cetacean intelligence Dr. Roger Payne, featuring music from composer/cellist David Darling on Friday June 14, 8 PM at The Scripps Studio Theater.

Featuring choreography by Martita Goshen with company members Annmaria Mazzini, Kim Grier-Martinez, Grace Ho, Yonna Lee, Patricia Ruiz, and Carla Rigon. Music: David Darling, and Dr. Roger Payne's Songs of the Humpback Whales. Sound Design: Gregory Kostroff. Lighting Design: Aaron Copp

Choreographer Martita Goshen returns to the Scripps Studio Theater with the world premiere of "Way of the Whale," a tribute to the great whales and prayer for their survival, June 14th at the Paul Taylor Dance Company Studios, 551 Grand Street. The work is set to music by late composer/cellist David Darling and to a variety of the songs of the humpback whales, blue whales, dolphins, and natural waves from recordings by Dr. Roger Payne.

The work is dedicated to the late Dr. Roger Payne, great scientist, humanitarian, and marine biologist who discovered that humpback whales sing and who created a recording of their voices in the 1970s. At that time, notes Martita, "it was not known that whales were so sentient and possessed such highly evolved intelligence," adding "(it) really saved these whales from extinction." Dr. Payne's book Among Whales was universally praised and brought to life the awesome presence of these great, noble - and desperately threatened - creatures.

"Way of the Whale" is also dedicated to the late composer/cellist David Darling, Grammy award winner for his album "Prayer for Compassion."

Martita has selected several of his songs from that album for her new work.

Martita Goshen was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, daughter of American parents in the U.S. Diplomatic Corps, specializing in Latin American affairs. Growing up in some remote corners of South America, she was profoundly impressed by her time spent with the indigenous people and one of the tribes in the Upper Amazon, which fostered her love and respect for the earth and its preservation, a theme reflected in her works. Her dance experience is derived from a diverse background, including studies with Anna Sokolow, Limon, Zena Rommett, and Christine Wright, among others.



