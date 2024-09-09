Royal Academy Of Dance Reveals Winners Of The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Academy of Dance has announced the medallists of The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition 2024 final which took place at His Majesty's Theatre in London this evening. The Fonteyn competition is the pinnacle for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus, with previous medallists including the likes of Royal Ballet Principal dancers Steven McRae and Francesca Hayward.

After a week of coaching and semi-finals at the RAD's headquarters in Wandsworth, the coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze medals were awarded to:

Gold: Antonia Maria Cramb aged 18 from Scotland, trained by Kerry Livingstone and Faculty of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, currently training at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Silver: Lydia Hough aged 18 from the UK, trained by Beverley Spencer, Sebnem Önal and Viviana Durante, currently training at English National Ballet School

Bronze: Alfie-Lee Hall aged 18 from the UK, trained by Denise Whiteman and Elmhurst Ballet School Artistic Staff, currently training at Elmhurst Ballet School and Ernesto Young aged 17 from Australia, trained by Hilary Kaplan and Archibald McKenzie, currently training at Alegria Dance Studios.

Lydia Hough received the Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice Award.

This week-long competition attracted over 60 candidates from 14 countries around the world, who each took part in coaching sessions by Isabel McMeekan, Samira Saidi and Darren Parrish, and semi-finals judged by a panel comprising Dame Darcey Bussell, President of the RAD, Alessandra Ferri OMRI, Artistic Director Designate of the Wiener Staatsballett and Jose Alves, former Senior Artist at Ballet Black. For the final, finalists performed before a panel comprising Bussell, Ferri and Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet.

"Congratulations to all The Fonteyn 2024 medallists and candidates. It's been a true pleasure watching you grow throughout the week, and we hope that you have made memories to be treasured forever.

We would also like to send our warmest thanks to The Fonteyn 2024 esteemed judging panel, faculty and producer Lynn Wallis for joining us this week. Thank you for sharing your expertise and for supporting and inspiring all the candidates." - Alexander Campbell Artistic Director of the RAD.

At the final, finalists performed Classical Repertoire Variations and their 'Dancer's Own', a choreographed solo created by themselves, their teacher, or a peer, to a piece of music of their choice.

Finalists also performed newly choreographed commissioned variations created by The Fonteyn 2024 commissioned choreographer, Andrew McNicol, a freelance British choreographer and founding Artistic Director of McNicol Ballet Collective. Dancers performed either the Holberg Variation or Granados Variation.

As well as The Fonteyn finalists taking to the stage, audiences were treated to a performance from Northern Ballet dancers Harris Beattie and Saeka Shirai will perform an iconic pas de deux from Northern Ballet's production of Romeo & Juliet.

The Fonteyn (previously known as The Genée) is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world, representing the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

Beginning in 1931, the competition has toured the globe and is dedicated to promoting dance, providing educational experiences and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers internationally. A launchpad for a professional career, The Fonteyn offers aspiring dancers the unique opportunity to work with world-renowned choreographers and professionals, as well as the chance to perform on an international stage. In addition to the medals and cash prizes all candidates will have the opportunity to be considered for a variety of tuition scholarship opportunities from renowned dance schools across the globe.

More than a dance competition, all candidates taking part in this year's The Fonteyn have been considered for a variety of tuition scholarship opportunities from renowned dance schools across the globe. Scholarships will be awarded in due course.

