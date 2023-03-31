Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall

Three years ago in March 2020, the pandemic forced an unprecedented closure of Pacific Northwest Ballet's live season. Undaunted, the company carried on digitally. In 2023, the works of three of the choreographers from that unprecedented era-Alejandro Cerrudo, Jessica Lang, and Penny Saunders -- shared the stage at Seattle's McCaw Hall from March 17th to March 26th. The program streams digitally from March 30th to April 3rd. Digital tickets are available here: https://order.pnb.org/23-digital/boundless

Don't miss this opportunity to see PNB company members, among the world's finest, dance in these three innovative and thought-provoking ballets.