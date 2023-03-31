Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall

Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall

PNB's "Boundless"

Mar. 31, 2023  

Three years ago in March 2020, the pandemic forced an unprecedented closure of Pacific Northwest Ballet's live season. Undaunted, the company carried on digitally. In 2023, the works of three of the choreographers from that unprecedented era-Alejandro Cerrudo, Jessica Lang, and Penny Saunders -- shared the stage at Seattle's McCaw Hall from March 17th to March 26th. The program streams digitally from March 30th to April 3rd. Digital tickets are available here: https://order.pnb.org/23-digital/boundless

Don't miss this opportunity to see PNB company members, among the world's finest, dance in these three innovative and thought-provoking ballets.




Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center Photo
Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center
The National Ballet of Canada has returned to New York City Center for the first time in 15 years and we give the troupe an enthusiastic welcome.
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater
Silence whispers over the seats of The Joyce Theater as Atamira Dance Company's Artistic Director Jack Gray and Executive Producer Marama Lloydd greet the audience in Māori, the Austronesian language spoken primarily by Maōri people; the indigenous population of mainland New Zealand.
J Chen Projects AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA Photo
J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA
J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John Photo
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The Divine
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine  presents ALESSANDRA BELLONI with I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA (Artists in Residence) in a special concert SACRED DRUMMING & CHANTS FOR SEVEN BLACK MADONNAS featuring ceremonial dances from Italy and Brazil, based on Alessandra Belloni's book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna.

From This Author - Sondra Forsyth

 

Sondra Forsyth is a member of the Dance Critics Association and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. A former ballerina who danced principal roles with New York Dan... (read more about this author)


Review: PNB'S HAUNTINGLY MESMERIZING “GISELLE” RETURNS FOR THE THIRD TIME at McCaw HallReview: PNB'S HAUNTINGLY MESMERIZING “GISELLE” RETURNS FOR THE THIRD TIME at McCaw Hall
February 18, 2023

What did our critic think of PNB’S HAUNTINGLY MESMERIZING “GISELLE” RETURNS FOR THE THIRD TIME at McCaw Hall?
Review: PNB'S “THE SEASONS' CANON” at McCaw HallReview: PNB'S “THE SEASONS' CANON” at McCaw Hall
November 18, 2022

What did our critic think of PNB’S “THE SEASONS' CANON” at McCaw Hall?
Review: AN AUSPICIOUS BEGINNING TO PNB'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON at McCaw HallReview: AN AUSPICIOUS BEGINNING TO PNB'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON at McCaw Hall
October 7, 2022

What did our critic think of AN AUSPICIOUS BEGINNING TO PNB’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON at McCaw Hall?
Feature: KIYON ROSS TO BECOME PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S NEW ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR atFeature: KIYON ROSS TO BECOME PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S NEW ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR at
September 21, 2022

As Associate Artistic Director, Mr. Ross will work in close collaboration with Mr. Boal to implement and advance PNB’s artistic vision, and consult on all artistic matters including programming, hiring, and casting. He will also provide oversight for PNB’s special projects such as Next Step, PNB Dance Film Festival, and digital programming. As part of his new appointment, Mr. Ross will continue to co-lead PNB’s I.D.E.A. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) committee.
BWW Review: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S “SWAN LAKE” RETURNS TO THE STAGE at McCaw HallBWW Review: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S “SWAN LAKE” RETURNS TO THE STAGE at McCaw Hall
May 13, 2022

Kent Stowell’s “Swan Lake” was back on stage from April 15th to 24th 2022 as part of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s post-pandemic return to live performances at Macaw Hall in Seattle.
share