Review: PNB'S HAUNTINGLY MESMERIZING “GISELLE” RETURNS FOR THE THIRD TIME at McCaw Hall

Feb. 18, 2023  

During PNB's 50th Anniversary Season, the beloved ballet "Giselle" graced the stage at McCaw Hall in Seattle from February 3rd to February 12th 2023. The digital version streamed from February 16th to February 23rd. Although some companies have chosen to modernize the ballet's plot, PNB's version under the direction of Peter Boal sticks with the original concept from 1841 of a woman who dies of heartbreak when she is betrayed by her intended.

After her death, Giselle becomes one of a ghostly band of Wilis - yes, perhaps an origin of the phrase "Gives me the Willies" - whose mission is to dance unfaithful men to death. Even after her demise, however, Giselle as a Wili summons the courage to save her former betrayer from death.

Not surprisingly, that plot has been reimagined in today's more woman-centered era by several companies. Even so, I applaud PNB for retaining the original plot line of this treasured ballet. Applause also for the superb dancing of the principals, soloists, and corps de ballet. Catch it digitally if you can!



From This Author - Sondra Forsyth

 

Sondra Forsyth is a member of the Dance Critics Association and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. A former ballerina who danced principal roles with New York Dan... (read more about this author)


