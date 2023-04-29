Review: PNB'S “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM” at McCaw Hall

'40 years ago, Peridance was born,' says Igal Perry, Founder and Artistic Director of Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company. '...I had two students, one investor, my family, and a dream.' Perry, speaking onstage at NYU Skirball Theater, celebrated the Legacy Festival commemorating 40 years of dance making, educating, collaborating, and innovating. The Legacy Festival concludes a week-long run of six different programs compiling works by internationally acclaimed choreographers. 'It's only fitting to have such a sensational lineup of events to celebrate this momentous anniversary,' says Perry. 'We couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences old and new to celebrate with us.'