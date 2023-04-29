Review: PNB'S “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM” at McCaw Hall
Witty and wonderful audience favorite
Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" with choreography by Balanchine to the glorious music of Mendelsohn, captivated theater-goers at Seattle's McCaw Hall from April 14th to 23rd 2023 and streams digitally from April 27th to May 1st 2023. Based on the comedy by Shakespeare, the evening-length ballet delights with gorgeous sets, beautiful costumes, and of course superb dancing by the company members and the children from the company's school. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a witty and wonderful audience favorite!
