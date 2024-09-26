RAD Celebrates Older Dancers This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From 31 October - 1 November, Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) will open its doors to dancers and teachers from its international Silver Swans programme, an initiative designed to get people over the age of 55 dancing.

Titled Silver Swans Celebration, the two-day event will see Silver Swans take to the stage for live performances and attend fun, insightful practical in-person and online workshops and talks.

Celebrating all things dance, along with the benefits it can bring to ageing and physical and mental wellbeing, this event follows in the footsteps of the inaugural Silver Swans Celebration which took place last year. This event was in honour of the United Nations' International Day of Older Persons, with Her Majesty Queen Camilla sending a good luck message to the Silver Swans. RAD Silver Swans ambassador Angela Rippon was also in attendance and spoke of the programme's ability to reduce loneliness, improve the health of older people and reduce pressures on the NHS.

Speaking on the importance of Silver Swans Celebration, Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD says: "Thousands of dancers from around the world take our Silver Swans classes each week to stay healthy, meet new friends and experience the transformational power of dance. It is wonderful that we are holding an event that celebrates these dancers who are a special part of the RAD family.

Last year's event saw over 200 Silver Swans come together to share the joy of dance. We can't wait to welcome swans from around the world once more to our headquarters in London."

On 31st October, online workshops will be taking place including learning repertoires from famous ballets, contemporary dance for older learners and Move to the Musicals. The second and final day (1st November) will see in-person workshops and live performances, with Silver Swans taking to the stage to perform - some of them doing so for the first time in their lives!

Royal Academy of Dance developed Silver Swans in 2017 in response to a growing demand for ballet classes for older learners. Sessions are based upon research into dance practice for older participants from the RAD's Dance for Lifelong Wellbeing project. This project identified psychological benefits of dance, such as perceived improvements in quality of life, as well as physiological advantages, such as improved balance.

Silver Swans classes are delivered exclusively by Silver Swans Licensees who have trained to safely adapt ballet techniques for older adults. The RAD has Silver Swans Licensees in over 50 countries around the world (and growing), with nations including UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Mexico.

To find out more about Silver Swans Celebration and to book visit: https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/dance-with-us/silverswans/silver-swans-celebration-2024/

