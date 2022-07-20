Pan America Chinese Dance Alliance Announces 7th Annual Taoli World Dance Competition This Month

The Pan American Chinese Dance Association, an association of over 100 community dance groups across the United States and Europe, and the organizer of the world-renowned Taoli World Dance Competition of Chinese Dance with headquarters in Irvine, CA, announced that the Pan America Multicultural Dance Gala will be held at the Claire Trevor Theatre at The Barclay, UC Irvine Building #711, 400 Mesa Road, Irvine, CA, on July 29, 2022, 1pm-6pm PT. The competition is free and open to the public.

Contestants will be required to pay a fee. There will be in-person competitors from across the United States and Canada, as well as virtual competitors from China, Japan, and Singapore. Additionally, there will be a series of conference events leading up to the 7th Annual Taoli World Dance Competition, marking the first year back to in-person master classes and competition after the onset of the pandemic. In addition, there will be virtual events and competitions held simultaneously. Highlights include: the first international conference for Chinese dance instructors, students, and parents; an in-person and virtual competition; an award ceremony; master classes; and a dance gala on July 31, 2022 at 7:30pm PT. Tickets for the gala are free and available online.

The master class series will be held in person on July 30 and July 31, 2022 at South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, 10 Truman St, Irvine, CA. Specially invited teachers and professors from the dance industry will provide special guidance, comment and analysis on the spot, and share professional opinions. This year, PACDA welcomes world renowned dancer Peiju Chien-Pott to the conference. Hailed by Brooklyn Rail as one of the greatest living modern dancers, former principal dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company, faculty of the Alvin Ailey Dance, and the Director of Contemporary Dance in Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Ms. Chien-Pott will be teaching a master class in Martha Graham Technique. Principal member Rio Kikuchi of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will also offer a master class in Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique, Kinetic Spiral. Instructors will help dancers objectively and correctly recognize their own strengths and weaknesses, and further improve themselves on the journey of learning dance. Classes being offered include classical dance, Chinese folk dance, modern and contemporary dance. Spots are limited, so sign up soon

Chinese Folk Dance Master Class

Taught by Shin Yue Wang

July 30, 2022 | 9AM-12PM

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

Age: 12+ and 2+ years of dancing

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-folk-dance

Please bring Mongolian dance costumes, the program will be performed at the Pan American Multicultural Dance Festival on July 31, 2022

Classical Dance Master Class

Taught by Erdong HU with assistant teachers Ying She and Xue Han

July 30, 2022 | 1:30PM-4:30PM

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

Age: 12 years old and above and two years or above of dancing

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-chinese-classical-dance

Modern and Contemporary Dance Master Class

July 31, 2022 | 9AM-12PM

Taught by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's Peiju Chien-Pott and Rio Kikuchi

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-modern-dance

In 2022, PACDA is also in mourning for one of its most beloved judges and panelists, who touched the lives of many young dancers during her life, Ms. Nai-Ni Chen, who led the most well-respected professional Chinese American Dance Company in the US and toured her work all over the world in its 34-year history. Ms. Chen has been recognized both nationally and internationally for her accomplishments in choreography. Her work not only celebrates the grace of Chinese culture, but also brings the dynamic power of modern and contemporary dance choreography into the world of dance in America. After her passing, three artists have taken over the artistic direction of the Company, and it is continuing Ms. Chen's vision to empower the future generation.

To celebrate Nai-Ni Chen's life, this year's event will feature the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performing one of Ms. Chen's signature dance, The Way of Fire, with music by Tan Dun, performed by Yo-Yo Ma and Glen Velez. Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's Director of New and Contemporary Dance - the world-renowned dancer/choreographer and former Principal Dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Peiju Chien-Pott - will be offering a Martha Graham technique workshop. Rio Kikuchi, a principal member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, will offer a workshop in Kinetic Spiral, a dance training that incorporates Chinese Dance, Martial Arts, Ballet, and Contemporary Dance into a unique Chinese American style.

About PACDA:

The Pan America Chinese Dance Alliance (PACDA) is a non-profit organization that aims to connect the global Chinese dance community by empowering individuals through opportunity and performance. By connecting Chinese dancers, teachers worldwide, and dance professionals in China together in cross-cultural exchanges and events, PACDA seeks to improve the overall experience of learning, teaching, and performing Chinese dance. Founded in 2015 with the hopes of spreading the beauty of Chinese dance internationally, PACDA has connected individuals across the globe together and has gained the support of thousands. Now, PACDA collaborates with dance students, teachers, and groups from locations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, and still hopes to expand its mission to an even greater audience. For centuries, Chinese dance has been a source of beauty and truth that continues to spread joy across the world and inspire future generations. Originally seen solely as cultural entertainment by outsiders, Chinese dance is now renowned for its beauty as it continues to touch the lives of people everywhere. Though the 56 officially recognized ethnic groups in China each have its unique history and culture, they all unite through the collective spirit of the Chinese people. Through Chinese folk dance, their cultures are told from physical movement. Through Chinese classical dance, history is reflected and stories are celebrated. These moments are the core of PACDA. PACDA is also the organizer of some of the most well-known events for Chinese dance in North America, among them: PACDA is the organizer of the World Taoli Dance Competition which is the world's largest competition that features Chinese dance styles; PACDA is the official North American organizer of The Chinese Folk & Ethnic Dance Certification Exam authorized by the Beijing Chinese Folk & Ethnic Dancers Association, and PACDA is the parent organization for the Chinese Dance Company of Southern California (CDCSC) in collaboration with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center (SCCCC). With each endeavor, PACDA hopes to inspire the new generation to find their own meaning in Chinese dance by giving them the opportunity for self-expression through a shared passion.

About Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company:

Choreographer/Dancer, Nai-Ni Chen (1959-2021), was a unique artist whose work crosses many cultural boundaries. Each of her dances reflect her personal vision as an immigrant and an American female artist with deep roots in the Asian culture. From this very personal perspective, she created new works that reflect current issues with global influences. Some of her works were developed in collaboration with renowned artists such as the Ahn Trio, Glen Velez, Joan La Barbara, Jason Kao Hwang, Tao Chen, Tan Dun and the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York. Bridging the grace of Asian elegance and American dynamism, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the immigrant's journey. The company's ground-breaking works have focused on themes from ancient legends that reflect issues of the present time to purely abstract, contemporary dances influenced by a mix of cultures Nai-Ni Chen experienced in New York. An Asian American company that celebrates cross-cultural experience, the Company's productions naturally bring forth issues of identity, authenticity, and equality. The Company has presented at some of the most prestigious concert halls such as the Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center in New York, and the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center in Florida. The Company appears annually at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Queens College, the College of Staten Island and on Ellis Island. Internationally, the Company has presented at international festivals including Open Look Festival in Russia, the Silesian International Contemporary Dance Festival, the Konfrontations International Festival in Poland, the Chang Mu International Dance Festival in Korea, the Meet in Beijing International Arts Festival in China, and the Tamaulipas International Arts Festival in Mexico. The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has received more than 20 awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous Citations of Excellence and grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Advancing Dance Education, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is currently in residence in New Jersey City University pioneering a program with the University's A Harry Moore Laboratory School teaching dance to urban children with disabilities. For additional Company information, visit their website, www.nainichen.org; write to Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, P.O. Box 1121, Fort Lee, NJ 07024; or call (800) 650- 0246. Programs of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company are made possible by the generous support of our Board members, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation (MAAF), the New Jersey Cultural Trust, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund administered by the Princeton Area Community Foundation, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the Hyde and Watson Foundation, E.J. Grassman Trust, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, New Music USA, the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Dance/NYC Dance Advancement Fund, the Rapid Response Program of American Dance Abroad, the Association of Performing Arts Presenters' Cultural Exchange Fund, supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, PSEG, Proskauer, WAC Lighting, and the Glow Foundation and the Dragon and Phoenix Foundation.