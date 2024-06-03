New York City Ballet Announces Three Promotions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City Ballet has announced that David Gabriel, Alec Knight, and Jules Mabie have been promoted to Soloist. The promotions were made on Saturday, June 1 by NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, following the Company’s matinee performance of George Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

During the Company’s 2024 Spring Season David Gabriel has debuted in leading roles in Jerome Robbins’ Interplay and Justin Peck’s Year of the Rabbit, and also originated a featured role in Amy Hall Garner’s Underneath, There Is Light. In addition, this spring Gabriel has reprised featured roles George Balanchine’s Symphony in Three Movements and Gianna Reisen’s Play Time.

Gabriel was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he began his dance training at Glenwood Dance Academy, which became Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School. At 15, he continued his training at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. He attended the 2019 summer program at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, and enrolled full-time at SAB for the winter term that year. Gabriel became an apprentice with NYCB in 2021 and joined the corps de ballet in 2022. As a student at SAB, Gabriel received the Rudolph Nureyev scholarship awarded to talented young dancers.

As a member of the Company, Gabriel has performed featured roles in a variety of works by Balanchine, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Peter Martins, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, and Robbins.

During the Company’s 2024 Spring Season Alec Knight has debuted in leading roles in Pam Tanowitz’s Law of Mosaics as well as Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in the role of Theseus. In addition, this spring Knight has reprised featured roles in Balanchine’s Symphony in C (Second Movement) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Demetrius), as well as Robbins’ Glass Pieces.

Knight was born in Queensland, Australia. He began his dance training in jazz and tap dance at Davidia Lind Dance Centre, and trained at The Australian Ballet School from 2010 to 2013. He attended the summer course at SAB in 2013, and enrolled as a full-time student the following winter term. He became an apprentice with NYCB in 2015 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in 2016. In 2015 as a student at SAB, Knight received the Martin E. Segal Award which acknowledges the exemplary achievement of young artists. He also received an Award of Excellence from The Australian Ballet School in 2011. Knight was featured in the first season of the Teen Vogue online docu-series “Strictly Ballet,” which followed a group of SAB students, in 2014.

Since joining the Company, Knight has performed featured roles in a variety of works by Balanchine, Albert Evans, Martins, Justin Peck, Robbins, and Christopher Wheeldon. Knight has also originated roles in works by Warren Carlyle, Lauren Lovette, Justin Peck and Reisen.

During the Company’s 2024 Spring Season Jules Mabie has debuted in leading roles in Justin Peck’s Pulcinella Variations, and Robbins’ Interplay and Glass Pieces, and also originated a featured role in Amy Hall Garner’s Underneath, There Is Light. In addition, this spring Mabie has reprised featured roles in Kyle Abraham’s Love Letter (on shuffle), Balanchine’s Symphony in Three Movements, and Justin Peck’s In Creases.

Mabie was born in West Palm Beach, Florida and began his dance training at the age of 8 at the Academy of Dance, Music & Theatre in West Palm Beach. In 2011, he began training at Ballet East, formerly Susan Lyle Studio. He attended summer programs at SAB in 2015 and 2016, and in 2016 he entered the School as a full-time student for the winter term. In 2018, he became an apprentice with NYCB, and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in 2019. Since joining NYCB, he has performed featured roles in works by Balanchine, Justin Peck, and Robbins, and has originated roles in works by Wheeldon, Justin Peck, and Tiler Peck.





