Kyle Ridaught Named Chief Advancement Officer at American Ballet Theatre

Kyle Ridaught has been named to the position of Chief Advancement Officer at American Ballet Theatre.

Ridaught most recently held the title of Head of Business Operations at American Ballet Theatre, being named to the position in 2022. In this role, he oversaw several key functions, including contract review, board affairs, insurance, building and real estate management, and special projects.

Ridaught first came to ABT in 1998 when he served as Manager of Institutional Support. He left ABT in 2000 to serve as Senior Vice President for Corporate Philanthropy at Lehman Brothers and Vice President and Treasurer of The Lehman Brothers Foundation. He rejoined ABT in 2011, serving as Director of Development for five years before becoming Director of Capital Projects to spearhead ABT's search for a new headquarters building and to help launch the early phase of the ABTomorrow Campaign.

Earlier in his career, Ridaught danced professionally, working for Opryland Productions, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, North Carolina Theatre, and Radio City Music Hall, among others.

Ridaught holds an International Baccalaureate diploma; a B.A. cum laude, in political science from Duke University; and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business with concentrations in finance and management.

As American Ballet Theatre's Chief Advancement Officer (CAO), Ridaught will be responsible for conceptualizing, organizing, and implementing a comprehensive fundraising program inclusive of the Company's annual fund campaign and all individual, corporate, and foundation efforts for annual operations, as well as handling designated programming needs, fundraising for new productions, and more.

Working with Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Executive Director Barry Hughson, Ridaught and his team will strengthen and grow ABT's philanthropy program and move the organization to a new level of vibrancy and sustainability in the years ahead.

“Kyle has been a talented and loyal member of the senior management team at ABT for more than 15 years. His love for the Company, strategic mindset, and natural ability to connect with people make him the perfect partner as we move ABT forward. Susan and I are grateful to Kyle for stepping into this important role at a pivotal moment in our history,” said Hughson.

Of his appointment, Ridaught said, “I am thrilled to join Susan Jaffe and Barry Hughson in leading ABT into its next era of excellence and achievement. It is a privilege to continue to serve this hallowed institution that has been so important to me and such a gift of inspiration, creativity, and beauty to our audiences and our artists. I look forward to working with our donors to ensure we keep giving this gift for generations to come.”

