Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Add An Additional Performance Of RIPE, April 30

Contemporary Dance. Circus Arts. Burlesque. Bodies blossoming in the humidity of spring.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Due to popular demand, Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show are adding an additional performance of "RIPE" on Sunday, April 30th.

Contemporary Dance. Circus Arts. Burlesque. Bodies blossoming in the humidity of spring.

To become RIPE, one must first blossom.To blossom, one must go through a series of transitions and transformations.Once RIPE, we fruit, and start over again. Please join us for an intimate evening embracing the arrival of spring, the loss of those who returned to the soil, the heat and purpose of the turning of the seasons, and ultimately, the rebirth of new beginnings. Come witness a beautiful collision of disciplines and an artistic expression of the human spirit and its irrepressible desire to bloom!

$30 Advance Seating/$40 Day-Of Show

Tickets: bit.ly/RIPE2023

Hybrid Movement Company

338 Moffat St

Studio D

Brooklyn, NY 11237

www.hybridmovementcompany.com




