Felipe Galganni Returns as Tap Dancing Queen 'Xana DuMe' at the Triad Theater

Brazilian tap dancer and drag artist Felipe Galganni will return to the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, NYC on March 21, 28 and April 4 at 7pm with his new show, Xana DuMe, The Drag Tap Dancing Queen. Tickets are available at triadnyc.com. Advance tickets, $25. At the door, $30. The April 4 performance will also be available on livestream.

In an evening of tap dance, choreography, music improvisation and comedy, Xana DuMe will explore Brazilian and American jazz tunes with fun surprises and special guests. In addition, Xana will officially introduce her "girls," tap dancers Ciara Byrne and Nicole Wong, who will join Xana with boundary-breaking tap dance rhythms. Renowned Brazilian jazz pianist Helio Alves, featured on multiple Grammy-winning albums including Obrigado Brasil by Yo Yo Ma, Big Band by Joe Henderson and Brazilian Dreams by Paquito D'Rivera, will accompany Xana on stage. Mr. Alves has recorded and performed with leading Brazilian and American jazz artists.

Felipe Galganni, a 2022 Bistro Award recipient, is known for incorporating the Brazilian music canon with tap dance. He has been an artist-in-residence at the American Tap Dance Foundation for the past 10 years, where he had the chance to develop short pieces to full length work, solo, and ensemble shows. He has performed with top Brazilian Jazz musicians including Nilson Matta, Romero Lubambo, Helio Alves, Brian Lynch, Wesley Amorim and Rafael Barata. Mr. Galganni has performed at Dizzy's at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Pangea, New Victory Theater, The Duke on 42nd Street, Teatro LATEA, and more. Galganni is on the faculty of Steps On Broadway and the American Tap Dance Center.