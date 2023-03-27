Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Felipe Galganni Returns as Tap Dancing Queen 'Xana DuMe' at the Triad Theater

Performances continue on March 28 and April 4.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Felipe Galganni Returns as Tap Dancing Queen 'Xana DuMe' at the Triad Theater

Brazilian tap dancer and drag artist Felipe Galganni will return to the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, NYC on March 21, 28 and April 4 at 7pm with his new show, Xana DuMe, The Drag Tap Dancing Queen. Tickets are available at triadnyc.com. Advance tickets, $25. At the door, $30. The April 4 performance will also be available on livestream.

In an evening of tap dance, choreography, music improvisation and comedy, Xana DuMe will explore Brazilian and American jazz tunes with fun surprises and special guests. In addition, Xana will officially introduce her "girls," tap dancers Ciara Byrne and Nicole Wong, who will join Xana with boundary-breaking tap dance rhythms. Renowned Brazilian jazz pianist Helio Alves, featured on multiple Grammy-winning albums including Obrigado Brasil by Yo Yo Ma, Big Band by Joe Henderson and Brazilian Dreams by Paquito D'Rivera, will accompany Xana on stage. Mr. Alves has recorded and performed with leading Brazilian and American jazz artists.

Felipe Galganni, a 2022 Bistro Award recipient, is known for incorporating the Brazilian music canon with tap dance. He has been an artist-in-residence at the American Tap Dance Foundation for the past 10 years, where he had the chance to develop short pieces to full length work, solo, and ensemble shows. He has performed with top Brazilian Jazz musicians including Nilson Matta, Romero Lubambo, Helio Alves, Brian Lynch, Wesley Amorim and Rafael Barata. Mr. Galganni has performed at Dizzy's at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Pangea, New Victory Theater, The Duke on 42nd Street, Teatro LATEA, and more. Galganni is on the faculty of Steps On Broadway and the American Tap Dance Center.




Peridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Peridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration
Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company present the Legacy Festival Performances, honoring the artistic history of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), and celebrating the Peridance Community at large, on April 17-24, 2023 at the KnJ Theater, 26 E. 13th Street, NYC.
Review: Alvin Ailey Considers What it Means to “Aspire To” in Latest Ailey II Photo
Review: Alvin Ailey Considers What it Means to “Aspire To” in Latest Ailey II Performance
Alvin Ailey’s roster of classic performances is long because it has never shied away from leveraging its foundational strengths to try something new. The company’s latest performance from Ailey II builds on this practice to breathe life into classic works, and ground new material in what the company does best. 
Ballet Hispánico Announces The Legacy Gala, Honoring The Miranda Family Photo
Ballet Hispánico Announces The Legacy Gala, Honoring The Miranda Family
Ballet Hispánico announces The Legacy Gala, celebrating the life of its founder Tina Ramirez and her visionary leadership, passionate activism, and innovative artistry, and honoring The Miranda Family.
Interview: Catching Up with Ethan Stiefel, Artistic Director of American Repertory Ballet Photo
Interview: Catching Up with Ethan Stiefel, Artistic Director of American Repertory Ballet
Ethan Stiefel is a household name. Considered one of the greatest American male ballet dancers of all time, it was Stiefel's explosive energy that lit up countless stages all over the world. But since his retirement from American Ballet Theatre in 2012, Stiefel has dedicated his artistic life to inspiring the next generation of dancers. As Dean of the School of Dance at UNCSA, to Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Stiefel has helped shape the present—and future—of dance as we know it.

More Hot Stories For You


Peridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary CelebrationPeridance Presents The Legacy Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration
March 24, 2023

Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company present the Legacy Festival Performances, honoring the artistic history of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), and celebrating the Peridance Community at large, on April 17-24, 2023 at the KnJ Theater, 26 E. 13th Street, NYC.
Ballet Hispánico Announces The Legacy Gala, Honoring The Miranda FamilyBallet Hispánico Announces The Legacy Gala, Honoring The Miranda Family
March 23, 2023

Ballet Hispánico announces The Legacy Gala, celebrating the life of its founder Tina Ramirez and her visionary leadership, passionate activism, and innovative artistry, and honoring The Miranda Family.
Misty Copeland Named 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award RecipientMisty Copeland Named 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award Recipient
March 22, 2023

Jacob's Pillow has announced Misty Copeland as the recipient of the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. Copeland will accept this award at Jacob's Pillow's Season Opening Gala in the Berkshires on Saturday, June 24.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival – Member Pre-Sale Now AvailableKaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival – Member Pre-Sale Now Available
March 21, 2023

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater.
The International Association Of Blacks in Dance Receives 2021 National Medal Of ArtsThe International Association Of Blacks in Dance Receives 2021 National Medal Of Arts
March 21, 2023

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) will receive the National Medal of Arts. Through teaching, training, and performance, The International Association of Blacks in Dance promotes dance by people of African ancestry and origin, explores and exchanges art, spans cultures and generations, and enriches the dance culture of America.
share