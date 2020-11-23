FORM Dance Projects Announces Winners of Sharp Short Dance 2020

FORM Dance Projects has announced the winners of its annual dance festival, Sharp Short Dance, following a livestreamed final event held on Saturday 21st November.

Sharp Short Dance provides an opportunity for dancers and choreographers aged 21 years and under to show their works to a panel of industry professionals and win highly sought-after industry secondments with major professional dance companies.

This year's judging panel was comprised of some of the industry's most respected names including Omer Backley-Astrachan (Sydney Dance Company's Pre-Professional Year Course Coordinator), Shaun Parker (Artistic Director of Shaun Parker & Company), Jo Clancy (Founder and Director of the Wagana Dancers), Emma Saunders (FORM/WE ARE HERE Company associate artist), Melissa Ramos (Founder and Director of Dance Cinema), Jamie Winbank (independent dance artist, producer and choreographer), and Aruna Gandhi (Founder and Director of Silambam-Sydney).

Usually held at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta, the festival was moved online this year so that it could proceed in COVID Safe conditions.

The 2020 Sharp Short Dance winners are:

Most Innovative Choreography - Saskia Ellis (Earthern)

Most Innovative Choreography (Junior) - Amari Leiva Urzua (Al Mal Tiempo)

Most Outstanding Talent - Isaac Clark (Masque)

Outstanding Female Dancer - Danni Cook (To Fear, To Feel)

Outstanding Male Dancer - Chris Wade (Volatile)

Outstanding Solo Performance - Lucy Angel (Moonlight)

Outstanding Duet Performance - Ruby Howard and Toby McKnight (Try Not To Break It)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance - Taylor Mikic and Priyasha Naidoo (Prison Yard)

Outstanding Dance Film - Georgia Gallagher (The Helper)

Audience Choice Award - Frances Orlina (Moon River)

Sydney Dance Company Pre-Professional Year Secondment - Toby McKnight (Try Not To Break It)

Twisted Element Secondment - Mia Ryan (Life Satisfaction)

Wild Hearts Secondment - Nikitta Jancek (Perception)

We Are Here Secondment - Paul & Frank Barbara (Scala Ad Caelum), and Saskia Ellis (Earthern)

Shaun Parker and Company Secondment - Paul & Frank Barbara (Scala Ad Caelum), Derell Akrong (Prison Yard) and Priyasha Naidoo (Prison Yard)

Academy of Music and Performing Arts Summer Intensive - Lily Cole (In My Dreams), Jannah Allen (Discomfort) and Sophia Kaloudis (Masque)

