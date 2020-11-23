FORM Dance Projects Announces Winners of Sharp Short Dance 2020
FORM Dance Projects has announced the winners of its annual dance festival, Sharp Short Dance, following a livestreamed final event held on Saturday 21st November.
Sharp Short Dance provides an opportunity for dancers and choreographers aged 21 years and under to show their works to a panel of industry professionals and win highly sought-after industry secondments with major professional dance companies.
This year's judging panel was comprised of some of the industry's most respected names including Omer Backley-Astrachan (Sydney Dance Company's Pre-Professional Year Course Coordinator), Shaun Parker (Artistic Director of Shaun Parker & Company), Jo Clancy (Founder and Director of the Wagana Dancers), Emma Saunders (FORM/WE ARE HERE Company associate artist), Melissa Ramos (Founder and Director of Dance Cinema), Jamie Winbank (independent dance artist, producer and choreographer), and Aruna Gandhi (Founder and Director of Silambam-Sydney).
Usually held at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta, the festival was moved online this year so that it could proceed in COVID Safe conditions.
The 2020 Sharp Short Dance winners are:
Most Innovative Choreography - Saskia Ellis (Earthern)
Most Innovative Choreography (Junior) - Amari Leiva Urzua (Al Mal Tiempo)
Most Outstanding Talent - Isaac Clark (Masque)
Outstanding Female Dancer - Danni Cook (To Fear, To Feel)
Outstanding Male Dancer - Chris Wade (Volatile)
Outstanding Solo Performance - Lucy Angel (Moonlight)
Outstanding Duet Performance - Ruby Howard and Toby McKnight (Try Not To Break It)
Outstanding Ensemble Performance - Taylor Mikic and Priyasha Naidoo (Prison Yard)
Outstanding Dance Film - Georgia Gallagher (The Helper)
Audience Choice Award - Frances Orlina (Moon River)
Sydney Dance Company Pre-Professional Year Secondment - Toby McKnight (Try Not To Break It)
Twisted Element Secondment - Mia Ryan (Life Satisfaction)
Wild Hearts Secondment - Nikitta Jancek (Perception)
We Are Here Secondment - Paul & Frank Barbara (Scala Ad Caelum), and Saskia Ellis (Earthern)
Shaun Parker and Company Secondment - Paul & Frank Barbara (Scala Ad Caelum), Derell Akrong (Prison Yard) and Priyasha Naidoo (Prison Yard)
Academy of Music and Performing Arts Summer Intensive - Lily Cole (In My Dreams), Jannah Allen (Discomfort) and Sophia Kaloudis (Masque)