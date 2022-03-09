David Dorfman Dance's (A)WAY OUT OF MY BODY Makes its World Premiere at NYU Skirball in April

NYU Skirball will present (A)Way Out of My Body, a world premiere by David Dorfman Dance, conceived and directed by David Dorfman, on Friday April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 pm. The new work features seven dancers, David Dorfman, Lily Gelfand, Kellie Ann Lynch, Nik Owens, Lisa Race, Claudia-Lynn Rightmire, and Myssi Robinson.

Employing "out of body" experiences as a metaphor for our body politic, David Dorfman propels dancers through space and time in a search of personal truths. With breath-taking lighting and visual design by theater-maker Andrew Schneider (YOUARENOWHERE) and an original score by the company's four-person house band, led by singer/songwriter Elizabeth de Lise, Dorfman's newest work beckons the audience into the otherworldly-ness of dreams, desires, and connectivity, as well as potential new worlds awaiting discovery.

Founded in 1987, David Dorfman Dance has performed extensively throughout North and South America, Great Britain, Europe, and Central Asia. DDD has regularly performed in New York City at major venues including The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), The Joyce Theater, and The Kitchen. David, along with the company's dancers and DDD's artistic collaborators, has been honored with eight New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Awards. daviddorfmandance.org

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

NYU Skirball's unique position within New York University enables it to draw on the University's intellectual riches and resources to enhance its programming with dialogues, public forums and conversations with artists, philosophers, scientists, Nobel Laureates, and journalists. nyuskirball.org.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

NYU Skirball mandates proof of vaccination for all audience members, performers, crew, and venue staff. Face masks will be required at all times. For complete Covid precautions, visit nyuskirball.org.

NYU Skirball's programs are made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by Howard Gilman Foundation, Consolidated Edison, Harkness Foundation for Dance, New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, and Marta Heflin Foundation, as well as our valued donors through memberships, Stage Pass Fund, and commissioning fund support.