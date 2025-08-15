Dances Patrelle To Hold Young Dancer Auditions For The Yorkville Nutcracker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dances Patrelle will hold auditions for young dancers for its 29th annual production of The Yorkville Nutcracker on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Ballet Academy East (1651 Third Avenue, Third Floor, NYC).

Pre-registration is required by age group at dancespatrelle.org.

This year’s Yorkville Nutcracker, running December 11–14, 2025, will star Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle. Set in 1895 New York City, the beloved holiday ballet takes audiences on a magical journey from a Christmas Eve party at Gracie Mansion with dignitaries including Theodore Roosevelt, to a battle with life-sized mice, midnight skating in Central Park, and a sleigh ride to the Bronx Botanical Gardens.

Audition Schedule

All auditions take place at Ballet Academy East Studios, 1651 Third Ave, 3rd Floor, NYC.

Dancers should wear appropriate dance attire. Soloist roles require pointe work.

Ages 10–12: Saturday, September 20 – 4:00 PM

Ages 6–7: Sunday, September 21 – 3:00 PM

Ages 12+ (Corps & Soloist roles, en pointe): Sunday, September 21 – 3:30 PM

Ages 8–9: Sunday, September 21 – 4:30 PM

Production Fee: $325; sibling rate $275. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Registration & Info: https://www.dancespatrelle.org/

Contact: nutcracker@dancespatrelle.org

Celebrating its 35th season, Dances Patrelle is a dynamic professional ballet company presenting The Yorkville Nutcracker each winter and a spring repertory season featuring world premieres and classic works by Francis Patrelle. The company has been praised for its “personal vision… classical because it is rooted in metaphor and symbolic language [and] populist because of its legibility and broad cultural resonance” (Dance Magazine).