Dance To Unite Honors WABC Anchor Bill Ritter At Its 6th Annual Benefit

Dance to Unite will honor Bill Ritter, ABC-7 New York Eyewitness News Anchor at the Sixth Annual Benefit on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Rooftop at Manny Cantor Center located at 197 East Broadway in Manhattan.

"We are truly honored to have Bill Ritter with us as we teach ideals of peace and unity to New York City schoolchildren through weekly dance programs. We want to ensure that these young students continue to have the opportunity to experience and express concepts of cultural acceptance and kindness through the art of dance," said Dance to Unite Board President Anh-Tuyet Nguyen. "Bill has demonstrated his belief in the importance of supporting the young people of New York City, most recently as a champion of WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign."

Be Kind features organizations like Dance to Unite and provides online resources for anyone who needs help or who wants to help. From giving to stopping bullying, ABC-TV's commitment to kindness and acceptance is paving the way for a brighter future for all New Yorkers.

Bill has long been committed to causes that align with Dance to Unite's mission through his commitment to community, both professionally and through volunteerism. A native of Los Angeles, he reported on the Rodney King trial and the subsequent Los Angeles riots for the Fox Television Network, and was an investigative reporter for Fox Television in Los Angeles and an anchor for the station's Gulf War coverage. He also served as a board member and then chairman of Crash, Inc., a non-profit drug education and prevention organization in San Diego.

The event will be hosted by Sandra Bookman, WABC-TV Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor, and will feature performances by Bhangra Theory and Raks Al Zahra, as well as student performances.

For more information, visit dancetounite.org/2019-benefit

Dance to Unite is an independent, nonprofit organization established to serve schoolchildren of New York City. Our mission is to use dance as a vehicle to teach and to celebrate cultural diversity. We are committed to creating positive experiences for children to develop understanding, acceptance, respect and compassion for all cultures culminating in unity for the purpose of future peace. Founded in 2009, Dance to Unite partners with after-school programs to offer free weekly dance classes to students from first to eighth grade throughout the school year.





