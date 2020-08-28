Dance Dispatches Hosts Q&A With Jonathan Hollander, Founder and Artistic Director, Battery Dance

The conversation takes place Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 9am EDT on Facebook Live.

London-based Dance Dispatches presents a Q&A with Battery Dance Founder and Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 9am EDT on Facebook Live at facebook.com/events/808534026633518. The 30-minute event will be hosted by Dance Dispatches founder Alison Roberts-Tse.

With four virtual programs from the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival still available for viewing before reaching their expiration date, the interview will afford a behind-the-scenes look at the organization of one of the world's largest and first online dance festivals during the pandemic. During the Festival, 52 films were screened over the course of nine days, including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Themed evenings included World and U.S. film Premieres from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Japan and North America. The centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which recognized the woman's right to vote, served as a focus for a program by women choreographers. Works that focused on Black voices in dance, the resiliency of New York City and the Festival itself and a special program celebrating India's Independence Day rounded out the Festival.

Established in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival and one of its most wide-ranging. Its annual live audience of over 12,000 was tripled this year with the ability to attract viewers from the entire world.

