Chloe Misseldine Promoted to Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre

Chloe Misseldine has been promoted to the rank of Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre. The promotion, effective immediately, was announced today by ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe on stage at the Metropolitan Opera House following the matinee performance of Swan Lake. The sold-out performance marked Misseldine’s New York debut as Odette/Odile.

“I expected I would promote Chloe at the end of the Met season, but her performance this afternoon was exquisite and flawless, I felt no need to wait. The moment was right.,” said Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

Chloe Misseldine began her classical training at Orlando Ballet School. She attended ABT Summer Intensives in Orange County, California, and New York City as a National Training Scholar from 2016–2018. In 2016, she performed a traditional Chinese fan dance called Mo Li Hua in the CCTV New Year’s Gala known as the Beijing Spring Festival Gala (Chunwan), broadcast to over 700 million viewers. At age 15, Misseldine earned second place in the 2017 Youth America Grand Prix New York City Finals and performed at the YAGP “Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow” Gala. In 2018, she was named a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne and joined American Ballet Theatre Studio Company. Misseldine became an apprentice with American Ballet Theatre in December 2019, joined the corps de ballet in September 2021, and was promoted to Soloist in September 2022. Her repertoire includes a Flower Girl in Don Quixote, Myrta in Giselle, Rosaura in Like Water for Chocolate, one of the Nutcracker’s Sisters and the Spanish dance in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, Queen of Babylon in Of Love and Rage, Tatiana in Onegin, Rosaline and Lady Montague in Romeo and Juliet, Ice in The Seasons, Odette/Odile, the pas de trois, and a big swan in Swan Lake, a leading role in Ballet Imperial, and featured roles in Bernstein in a Bubble, La Follia Variations, Petite Mort, Songs of Bukovina, and Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works.

Photo Credit Emma Zordan

