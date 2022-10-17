Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet To Perform George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER At Hershey Theatre

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) will put on three performances of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at Hershey Theatre on December 17 and 18, 2022.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Let your holiday spirit soar with this festive family-friendly ballet. As the clock chimes midnight, a brave young girl turns the tide in a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice, and a blizzard of ballerinas reveals a wonderful world of confection. The brilliant dancers of CPYB, the only school in the world licensed to perform this production, bring this joyous classic to life, leaving you with cherished memories for years to come.

The elaborate stage elements unleash imaginations and inspire rapt attention - a marvelous blizzard of dancers and falling snow sweep across the stage; Mother Ginger provides comedic interludes, and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier's grand pas de deux makes hearts flutter.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CPYB.org.