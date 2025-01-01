CHLOE IN MANHATTAN THE MUSICAL SERIES Releases Second Episode

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York, NY – "Chloe in Manhattan," the dynamic new series featuring Chloe Tucker Caine from Netflix's "Owning Manhattan," continues to capture hearts with the release of its second episode, "Chloe's Big Break". This episode delves deeper into Chloe's journey as she takes bold steps into the competitive realm of New York real estate, inspired by her dreams and ambition.

In "Chloe’s Big Break", Chloe becomes determined to secure a position as a top real estate agent alongside industry leader Ryan Serhant. When she comes across his name associated with the iconic 281 Park Avenue South—an impressive 42,500± square foot Beaux-Arts landmark located at the vibrant corner of Park Avenue South and East 22nd Street— Chloe envisions her future as a top agent at his agency. Drawing inspiration from Chicago the Musical, Chloe channels her inner Roxie as she imagines attending glamorous soirées filled with admirers celebrating her success.

"I wanted Episode 2 to reflect my real-life journey into real estate, and there are so many parallels," says Caine. "Once I got the idea in my head, I went all in, and nothing was going to stop me. Since 'Chicago' has always been my dream show, creating a take on 'Roxie' with 'Chloe' felt like a natural fit."

Lyricist Richard Amelius created a compelling parody, and Director/Choreographer Michael McCrary chose the historic 281 Park Avenue South as the filming location to truly elevate the scene. "This remarkable property, listed by Ryan Serhant and Bernadette Brennan, is not only a piece of Manhattan history but an inspiring backdrop and knew we had to do everything we could to do it justice," says McCrary.

With an infusion of Broadway talent, remarkable lighting design, and stunning costumes, Episode 2 promises to captivate viewers and highlight Chloe’s journey in a city where ambition can make or break you.

Photo Credit: Trey Thomas

Comments