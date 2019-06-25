Battery Dance Presents The 38th Annual Battery Dance Festival This August

Battery Dance, in association with Battery Park City Authority, announces the 38th Annual Battery Dance Festival with free performances from August 11-16, 2019 from 7-9pm against the backdrop of New York Harbor at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park in Battery Park City, culminating in a closing performance on August 17, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at The Schimmel Center at Pace University. Tickets for the closing performance are$10.00; or $65 including after-reception. For more information, visit batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival. Tickets for August 17 will be available beginning 7/6.

Established by Battery Dance in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival. Audiences are traditionally drawn from the large downtown working population, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area. Each year, the Festival attracts a combined audience of over 12,000 people.

The Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for established and emerging dance companies to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum. BDF revels in the panoply of dance that New York City offers, with strong emphasis on the inclusion of diverse dance styles and an international roster of performers. American choreographers such as Robert Battle, Michelle Dorrance and Jacqulyn Buglisi have all presented their works alongside pre-eminent companies from Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the Caribbean.

This year's featured artists include a curated selection of local dance companies as well as dancers from Austria, Argentina, France, India, Lithuania, Netherlands, and Turkey.

Battery Dance Festival Lineup 2019

Ashlé Dawson-Breaking Conformity Productions

Annalee Traylor

Ballet Boy Productions

Ballet Nepantla

Battery Dance

B-E - Lithuania

Buglisi Dance Theatre

Chloe London Dance

Danuka Ariyawansa- Sri Lanka

Darshana Jhaveri & Drummers and Dancers of Manipur - India

Emma Evelien Dance & Choreography - Netherlands

Jon Ole Olstad

Keerati Jinakunwiphat // DIVE

Konverjdans

Laboration Art Company - France

Leah Barsky and Christian Correa - Argentina

Mari Meade Dance Collective / MMDC

MATHETA Dance

Mezopotamya Dans

Music from the Sole

NVA & Guests

Pony Box Dance Theatre

SEAD's Bodhi Project - Austria

Vanaver Caravan

VIVO Ballet

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

YYDC

Support for the 2019 Battery Dance Festival

American Express, Lead Sponsor; Public Funds have been provided by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Councilmember Margaret Chin's Office, and New York City & Company Foundation via Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer's Office. Generous sponsorship provided by Fund for the City of New York, Holiday Inn Manhattan- Financial District, Goldman Sachs, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriot, Harkness Foundation for Dance, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Consulate General of India in New York, State Bank of India, Austrian Cultural Forum, Lithuanian Culture Institute, Consulate General of the Republic of Lithuania in New York, The Netherlands Consulate in New York, Performing Arts Fund Netherlands, and Weill Cornell Medicine.

The Festival is presented in association with Battery Park City Authority.

Battery Dance created its outdoor festival in 1982 as part of its engagement with its home community of lower Manhattan where it has been based since its founding in 1976. As one of America's leading cultural ambassadors, Battery Dance connects the world through dance. The Company pursues artistic excellence and social relevance by creating vibrant new works, performing on the world's stages, presenting dance in public spaces, serving the field of dance and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. Battery Dance is committed to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of its home community in New York City, extending programming throughout the U.S., and building bridges worldwide through international cultural exchange with programs in 70 countries to date. www.batterydance.org





