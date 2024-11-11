Ballet Queer Will Release THIS IS HOW I MOVE: NALA This Week

To coincide with Trans Awareness Week, Ballet Queer will present the premiere of This is How I Move: Naia, a new dance film directed by Jonathan Watkins and featuring dancer Naia Bautista, available via Ballet Queer’s YouTube channel and Nowness from the 14 November 2024.

Exploring Naia Bautista’s experience as a trans woman and dancer, This is How I Move starts at a point where dance exists in her body but not in her authentic self. Through moments of contemplation, the film explores Naia’s journey through transitioning and relationship to movement, as she challenges and rewrites her lived experience to discover a new world through dance.

Of This is How I Move Jonathan Watkins, Artistic Director of Ballet Queer, said: “Working with a team of 14 Queer artists to bring Naia’s story and amazing artistry to the screen has been a privilege and a joy. We are so proud that this film launches the first public facing work from Ballet Queer and we look forward to bringing more important and exciting stories from across the LGBTQ+ community to life as our work continues.”

Dancer Naia Bautista added: “Working with Ballet Queer has been a deeply rewarding experience, marked by thoughtful collaboration and a shared commitment to inclusivity and creativity. It's been inspiring to work with such a diverse team that not only values everyone’s individual skills and voice, but also strives toward the same goals - creating meaningful, impactful art that reflects a range of experiences and identities. The unity and passion within the company made this project and will make any future projects feel like a collective triumph.”

Founded in 2023 by award-winning director and choreographer Jonathan Watkins, Ballet Queer is the UK’s first LGBTQ+ ballet company. It aims to create work that represents Queer identities and experiences, exploring and challenging what ballet can be today, and showcasing the talents of LGBTQ+ artists. This is How I Move marks the first film and public facing work from the company.

Following 10 years as a dancer with The Royal Ballet, Jonathan has created a range of productions inspired by literary works including the award-winning 1984 for Northern Ballet, Kes Reimagined for The Space and BBC Arts, and Reasons to Stay Alive for Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre. He has created ballets for international companies in America, Russia and the Philippines, and worked on plays at the National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and The Royal Court.

Having trained at English National Ballet School, Naia has worked with a range of leading organisations including Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Polish Ballet, and more recently Studio Wayne McGregor. Deeply rooted in classical ballet, Naia’s artistic influences have been shaped by her extensive experience with professional company’s and research in traditional dance forms.

This is How I Move is a Ballet Queer Production, with movement conceived by Naia Bautista and Jonathan Watkins, cinematography by Rufai Ajala and an original new score by ILA. Commissioned by The Space, with support from Arts Council England, Shoreditch Town Hall, and Moth. Presented in association with Trans on Screen.

Fiona Morris, Creative Director and Chief Executive of The Space said: “The Space is thrilled to be able to support Ballet Queer in its mission to amplify LGBTQ+ talent and stories through dance. This is How I Move: Naia is the company’s first dance film and will introduce audiences to the work of the organisation. Premiering during Transgender Awareness Week, the film takes audiences on a choreographic journey through stunning visuals, poetic voice over and a movement responsive sound score which creates a powerful portrait of Naia's transgender journey and challenges perceptions of what ballet can be."

An audio described version of the film will also be available from 14 November via Ballet Queer’s YouTube channel.