BWW Update: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET RELIEF FUND at McCaw Hall

Dear Friends -

Like you, we've spent the last weeks glued to the headlines and press conferences, searching for answers to our many, many questions. There is no road map for how to proceed in this unprecedented situation. Our dancers and staff have been hunkering down at home, hoping for a positive turn of events that will allow us to welcome you back to McCaw Hall.

At this time, we must necessarily push that dream back a little further: Due to the mandate prohibiting groups of ten or more from assembling, and the continued need for social distancing, the following PNB events and activities for April are cancelled:

Giselle at McCaw Hall: The production that was to take place April 10-19 is cancelled. (Our box office staff are in the process of communicating with all subscribers and ticket-buyers.) All attendant events around the production - including the Immersion Experience, PNB Conversations and Dress Rehearsal, Ballet Talk and Meet the Artist, Backstage Bash, and the Giselle Symposium, are also cancelled.

PNB School: Pacific Northwest Ballet School's Seattle and Bellevue schools are closed through April. This includes all Open and PNBConditioning, essential barre, and mat group classes.

Not being able to share these events with our community, when we all need it most, is heartbreaking.

This is a time of deep trouble for PNB, as it is for all performing arts organizations in this country. The longer we remain closed, the more dire our situation becomes. But we take solace in what we know about our devoted PNB audience: We know you are thinking of us from wherever you've taken shelter during this difficult time, and we, in turn, are thinking of you.

Please don't lose hope, dear friends. The ballet is here for you, and we're doing everything we can to bring everyone back to McCaw Hall soon. For now, that means staying apart for a while longer.

Be well,

Ellen Walker PNB Executive Director

Peter Boal PNB Artistic Director

●●●●●

We need you now: Please consider making a donation to sustain our organization during this critical moment. A gift of any size is impactful, and your generosity is deeply appreciated by all our dancers, artists, and staff at this extremely vulnerable time. For information about PNB's Relief Fund, click here.





