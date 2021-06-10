BWW Review: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET'S ALL-DIGITAL SEASON, REP 6 Filmed at McCaw Hall

PNB's eminently satisfying all-digital season for 2020-2021 continues with Rep 6, livestreamed from June 10th to June 14th, 2021. Still to come will be "Season Encore," a celebration of the company's departing dancers, slated to be livestreamed from June 18th to June 22nd.

"Curious Kingdom", the program opener of Rep 6, is a world premiere by Tony-award winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. The first of the work's two parts, set to piano compositions by French Impressionist composers Erik Satie and Maurice Ravel, is decidedly contemporary with both men and women in shiny unitards although the women are on pointe. The second part, with tulle added to the costumes, is a suite of dances to songs sung by Edith Piaf. As always, the world-class PNB dancers show themselves to be versatile and accomplished.

"PACOPEPEPLUTO" by Alejandro Cerrudo had its premiere in 2011 by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and entered the PNB repertory as a digital release on November 19th, 2020. The three solos by men are accompanied by songs sung by Dean Martin. This one is definitely a keeper! Don't miss it.

A second world premiere on the program is by Edwaard Liang. Entitled "The Veil Between Worlds", the work is set to a score by Oliver Davis. According to the program notes, Liang "explores our common search for spiritual and physical connection". Google taught me that the title almost certainly comes from a belief by mediums and spiritualists that there is a permeable veil between the material world and the spiritual realm. Onstage, huge swaths of floaty veiling are incorporated into the movement to stunning effect.

Here's the link for tickets to Rep 6: https://www.pnb.org/season/rep6/ Enjoy!