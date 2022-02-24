BWW Review: L-E-V at The Joyce Theatre Captivates

L-E-V has returned to The Joyce Theater to perform the U.S. premiere of the company's final piece of their trilogy on love, Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart. This is a dance experience like no other, captivating and poignant. We attended on Wednesday evening when the audience gave the company a well-deserved standing ovation. You can see it now through Sunday, 2/27.

L-E-V was launched in 2013 under the co-artistic direction of longtime collaborators Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar. The company's productions of OCD Love (Chapter 1) and Love Chapter 2 had their premieres at The Joyce Theater in January 2017 and January 2019, respectively.

Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart gives dance enthusiasts the best reason to go to the theater. Eyal's signature choreography and the company's distinctive talents mark this beautifully emotive piece that examines love in many contexts from conflict to healing. The one-hour show begins with a brief solo by Keren Lurie Pardes who is then joined by the five other members of the company, Darren Devaney, Clyde Emanuel Archer, Guido Dutilh, Etay Axelroad, and Dana Pajarillaga. The full ensemble of six dancers remains on stage throughout the one-hour performance. There are moments when the company merges to give the impression of an exquisite human sculpture in motion. Yet during the performance, each of the dancer's artistry is individually showcased.

The eclectic musical selections by musician, Ori Lichtik range from charming vocal songs and a western style ballad to electronic music. The score is ideal as it generates differing moods and tempos for the dance pieces. The lighting that subtly enhances the show is by Lead Light Designer & Technical Director, Alon Cohen. The dancers are appealingly clad in flesh colored imprinted unitards with a prominent red heart on the chest. The costumes are by Maria Grazia Chiuri-Christian Dior Couture. L-E-V's Rehearsal Director is Leo Lerus; the Production Manager is Maya Manor; and the Tour Manager and Media Coordinator is Roy Bedarshi.

Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart has an intense, intimate charm that promises to fascinate its audience. We are so happy to be back at The Joyce Theatre to experience it.

Tickets for Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart can be purchased by visiting https://www.joyce.org/, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. Read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols on their web site, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies.

Photo Credit: Stefan Dotter for Dior