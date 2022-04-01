BWW Review: Ailey II The Next Generation of Dance at Ailey Citigroup Theater-Bold and Beautiful

Ailey II, The Next Generation of Dance is now on stage at the Ailey Citigroup Theater and it's a marvel for dance aficionados and many more. Founded in 1974, the Ailey II is renowned for bringing together the country's best, vibrant young dance talent with the creative vision of top, emerging choreographers. We attended the March 30th program of Dichotomous. The sold-out audience was totally enraptured by the troupe's abundant talents.

The first act began with "The Hunt." This 2001 choreography by Robert Battle was an ideal opening. This piece has been re-staged by Elisa Clark, with music by Les Tambours du Bronx. The four dancers displayed the company's signature athleticism and precision. The second piece, "SAA Magni," is a 2019 choreography by Yannick Lebrun. The romantic duet featured beautiful, intricate partnering by the dancers to the music of Oumou Sangare. The program continued with an excerpt of "Alleluia," This 2002 piece choreographed by Robert Battle has been re-staged by Elisa Clark with music by Kathleen Battle. "Alleluia" is an energetic and uplifting dance evokes the physical gestures found in Baptist churches. "Enemy of the Figure" rounded out the first act perfectly. First seen in 1989, it enjoys choreography, stage, original lighting and costume design by William Forsythe, staged with Thomas McManus with music by Thom Willems. The audience was thrilled by the dancers' display of grace, agility and strength in this piece.

After a brief intermission the company presented the stunning premiere of "Searchlight." The 2021 choreography by Robert Battle is performed to an eclectic selection of music by various artists. It was commissioned in celebration of the birthday of Ethel Klein and her deep commitment to Ailey. As an enthralling finale to a fabulous evening of dance, "Freedom Series," the 2021 choreography by Francesca Harper was performed by the full company. This emotive piece showcased the individual and collective talents of the troupe in a series of vignettes. As a special effect, round light orbs were used to create imaginative effects and convey a sense of travel through the past and into the future.

(Ailey II's Christopher Taylor, Jeffrey Robert Robinson III and Travon M. Williams in Francesca Harper's "Freedom Series." Photo by Erin Baiano)

We applaud the twelve Ailey II dancers that include Nicholas Begun, Meagan King, Elijah Lancaster, Jamaris Mitchell, Shanice Chelsea Reyes, Hannah Alissa Richardson, Jeffrey Robert Robinson III, Amar Smalls, Christopher Taylor, Brenna Thomas, Travon M. Williams, and Rachel Yoo.

Costume and lighting complement the dazzling works performed by Ailey II. Costume designers include Mia McSwain, Grace Yeboah Ofori, Jermaine Terry, William Forsythe, EPPERSON, and Elias Gurrola. Lighting design is by Burke Wilmore and Abby May.

Congratulations to all those who are responsible for bringing Ailey II to the stage including Artistic Director, Francesca Harper; Artistic Advisor, Robert Battle; Executive Director, Bennett Rink; and Rehearsal Director, Lakey Evans Pena. Sylvia Waters is the Artistic Director Emerita.

Alvin Ailey first established the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958. Now, more than a half of a century later, Ailey II, the Theater's beloved second company, is bringing a bold and beautiful element to the world of dance.

Ailey II, The Next Generation of Dance will be performing programs through Sunday, April 3rd. Ailey Citigroup Theater is located at 405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For ticketing and more information, visit www.alvinailey.org/about/ailey-ii. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Ailey II on both Facebook and Instagram.

Lead Photo Credit: Ailey II in Robert Battle's "Searchlight." Photo by Erin Baiano