BWW Feature: PENNSYLVANIA BALLET'S ALL STRAVINSKY at Merriam Theater

PHILADELPHIA -- The Pennsylvania is paying homage to and celebrating famed composer Igor Stravinsky with an evening of ballet that includes two works by Ballanchine, a company premiere of a work by Jerome Robbins and a world premiere by Matthew Neenan.

The evening starts with Ballanchine's iconic "Apollo", moves right into Neenan's "Deco", followed by Robbins' "The Cage" and finishes with another piece of Ballanchine's choreography to Stravinsky's Violin Concerto in D Major.

The show opens Friday night at 7:30pm with three more performances over the weekend at the Merriam Theater in Center City Philadelphia. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive photo preview of the evening of dance. For ticket information and showtimes click this link - http://paballet.org/programs/all-stravinsky/





