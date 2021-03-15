Associated Chamber Music Players Virtual Worldwide Play-In Schedule Of Events
Associated Chamber Music Players annual chamber music jamming weekend, the Worldwide Play-In Weekend, will be held virtually this year on March 20 and 21, 2021. Each March, this grassroots event unites people of all ages and abilities through their common love of chamber music in honoring J.S. Bach during the month of his birth. ACMP is seeking chamber musicians to participate in and host Play-Ins.
Join musicians around the globe in making joyous music together and organize your own Play-In event on JamKazam, Jamulus, SonoBus, Zoom, or any other virtual music session software of your choice. With repertoire ranging from J.S. Bach to Terry Riley, thus far there are eleven open sessions: six on Jamulus, two on JamKazam, one on JackTrip and two on Zoom; and at least eleven private sessions sponsored by ACMP members and grantees.
Register your Play-In and see up-to-date info about all Play-In events at docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/107xYO-Iqkk-1KuTAStQxjCjbBNyN64p4MYl4CKQCJJM/edit?usp=sharing
Open Session: Opportunity to Watch:
Bach's Musical Offering on JamKazam!
March 21, 2021 at 3pm EDT
J.S. Bach's Birthday!
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Conductor (and ACMP member) Nell Flanders is curating a Play-In of J.S. Bach's "A Musical Offering" with amateur chamber music players from all over the world on JamKazam. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cbks2J30FiM
Open Session: Opportunity to Listen:
Monday March 22, 2021 at 10am JAPAN STANDARD TIME (Sunday, March 21, 8pm EDT)
Platform: Jamulus
Session host: Triton Chamber Ensemble (Tokyo)
Finding the session: Go into Jamulus and look for a Japanese server with musicians on it at 8pm EDT on March
21
Big Open Sessions: Opportunities to Play Along:
ACMP Jamulus Jamboree!
March 20, 2021 at 2pm EDT
Platform: Jamulus
Session hosts: ACMP's Executive Director Stephanie Griffin with Michael Tietz
All instruments, repertoire to be announced on Friday, March 19
RSVP by Wednesday, March 17: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TRVVP7L
ACMP Untitled Ensemble's Toronto Server
March 20, 2021 at 5:30pm to 9:30pm EDT
Platform: JackTrip
Session host: Untitled Ensemble, Beth
Piece/Instrumentation: To view and download music visit dropbox.com/sh/6aaobkcg1yqf0cd/AABdN5vJh21tYHavT2x5EEQ2a?dl=0
Finding the session: Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/h9uQyviH3.
Saturday Night "In C" on Zoom
March 20, 2021 at 8pm EDT
Join ACMP for the Zoom premiere (we think!) of Terry Riley's "American Minimalist "and community music-making classic "In C' (1964). RSVP on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-night-in-c-on-zoom-tickets-145727381521
Terry Riley's "In C" on Zoom
March 21, 2021 at 11am EDT
Not many pieces of great ensemble music can work on Zoom, but Terry Riley's "In C" is an American Minimalist classic from 1964 that is also the ultimate piece for community music-making: it can be played by people of all skill levels on any instruments or voice types. RSVP on Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com/e/playing-terry-rileys-in-c-on-zoom-tickets-144953392499
West Coast Café
March 21, 2021 at 1pm PDT (4pm EDT)
Platform: Jamulus
Session host: Christina Wolf, Jamulus profile name: CWolf
Geographic location: Vancouver, B.C., Canada
Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart Symphony no. 40 (download the version with clarinets from IMSLP)
Finding the session: type in the private server name seattle-music.allyn into the search field at the bottom of the Connection Set-up Menu
More Intimate Open Sessions: Opportunities to Play Along (by RSVP):
ACMP-DCCM Mozart K414
March 20, 2021 at 1pm EDT
Platform: JamKazam
Session host: JamKazam user: Susan Alexander
Geographic location: Washington, DC
Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart Piano Concerto in A major K. 414 arranged for string quartet and bass; oboes and horns welcome
Finding the session: Search for ACMP-DCCM Mozart K414 in JamKazam "Open Sessions" and PLEASE RSVP.
Phyllis Kaiden
March 20, 2021 at 11am PDT (2pm EDT)
Platform: Jamulus
Session host: Phyllis Kaiden
Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart string quartet k464, Peter's edition, on IMSLP
Finding the session: vivacenw.com, RSVP here
West Coast Café
March 20, 2021 at 3pm PDT (6pm EDT)
Platform: Jamulus
Session host: Christina Wolf, Jamulus profile name: CWolf
Geographic location: Vancouver, B.C., Canada
Piece/Instrumentation: Mendelssohn Op. 44 No. 1
Finding the session: type in the private server name seattle-music.allyn into the search field at the bottom of the Connection Set-up Menu, RSVP here
Phyllis Kaiden
March 21, 2021 at 10am PDT (1pm EDT)
Platform: Jamulus
Session host: Phyllis Kaiden
Piece/Instrumentation: Spohr Nonet op.31 for winds and strings, on IMSLP with measure numbers
Finding the session: vivacenw.com, RSVP here
To view a live document of sessions and to sign up, visit docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/107xYO-Iqkk-1KuTAStQxjCjbBNyN64p4MYl4CKQCJJM/edit?usp=sharing.
Learn how to use Jamulus, JamKazam, and SonoBus with Phyllis Kaiden with this walkthrough video.