Associated Chamber Music Players Virtual Worldwide Play-In Schedule Of Events

Associated Chamber Music Players annual chamber music jamming weekend, the Worldwide Play-In Weekend, will be held virtually this year on March 20 and 21, 2021. Each March, this grassroots event unites people of all ages and abilities through their common love of chamber music in honoring J.S. Bach during the month of his birth. ACMP is seeking chamber musicians to participate in and host Play-Ins.

Join musicians around the globe in making joyous music together and organize your own Play-In event on JamKazam, Jamulus, SonoBus, Zoom, or any other virtual music session software of your choice. With repertoire ranging from J.S. Bach to Terry Riley, thus far there are eleven open sessions: six on Jamulus, two on JamKazam, one on JackTrip and two on Zoom; and at least eleven private sessions sponsored by ACMP members and grantees.

Register your Play-In and see up-to-date info about all Play-In events at docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/107xYO-Iqkk-1KuTAStQxjCjbBNyN64p4MYl4CKQCJJM/edit?usp=sharing

Open Session: Opportunity to Watch:

Bach's Musical Offering on JamKazam!

March 21, 2021 at 3pm EDT

J.S. Bach's Birthday!

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Assistant Conductor (and ACMP member) Nell Flanders is curating a Play-In of J.S. Bach's "A Musical Offering" with amateur chamber music players from all over the world on JamKazam. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cbks2J30FiM

Open Session: Opportunity to Listen:

Monday March 22, 2021 at 10am JAPAN STANDARD TIME (Sunday, March 21, 8pm EDT)

Platform: Jamulus

Session host: Triton Chamber Ensemble (Tokyo)

Finding the session: Go into Jamulus and look for a Japanese server with musicians on it at 8pm EDT on March

21

Big Open Sessions: Opportunities to Play Along:

ACMP Jamulus Jamboree!

March 20, 2021 at 2pm EDT

Platform: Jamulus

Session hosts: ACMP's Executive Director Stephanie Griffin with Michael Tietz

All instruments, repertoire to be announced on Friday, March 19

RSVP by Wednesday, March 17: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TRVVP7L

ACMP Untitled Ensemble's Toronto Server

March 20, 2021 at 5:30pm to 9:30pm EDT

Platform: JackTrip

Session host: Untitled Ensemble, Beth

Piece/Instrumentation: To view and download music visit dropbox.com/sh/6aaobkcg1yqf0cd/AABdN5vJh21tYHavT2x5EEQ2a?dl=0

Finding the session: Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/h9uQyviH3.

Saturday Night "In C" on Zoom

March 20, 2021 at 8pm EDT

Join ACMP for the Zoom premiere (we think!) of Terry Riley's "American Minimalist "and community music-making classic "In C' (1964). RSVP on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-night-in-c-on-zoom-tickets-145727381521

Terry Riley's "In C" on Zoom

March 21, 2021 at 11am EDT

Not many pieces of great ensemble music can work on Zoom, but Terry Riley's "In C" is an American Minimalist classic from 1964 that is also the ultimate piece for community music-making: it can be played by people of all skill levels on any instruments or voice types. RSVP on Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com/e/playing-terry-rileys-in-c-on-zoom-tickets-144953392499

West Coast Café

March 21, 2021 at 1pm PDT (4pm EDT)

Platform: Jamulus

Session host: Christina Wolf, Jamulus profile name: CWolf

Geographic location: Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart Symphony no. 40 (download the version with clarinets from IMSLP)

Finding the session: type in the private server name seattle-music.allyn into the search field at the bottom of the Connection Set-up Menu

More Intimate Open Sessions: Opportunities to Play Along (by RSVP):

ACMP-DCCM Mozart K414

March 20, 2021 at 1pm EDT

Platform: JamKazam

Session host: JamKazam user: Susan Alexander

Geographic location: Washington, DC

Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart Piano Concerto in A major K. 414 arranged for string quartet and bass; oboes and horns welcome

Finding the session: Search for ACMP-DCCM Mozart K414 in JamKazam "Open Sessions" and PLEASE RSVP.

Phyllis Kaiden

March 20, 2021 at 11am PDT (2pm EDT)

Platform: Jamulus

Session host: Phyllis Kaiden

Piece/Instrumentation: Mozart string quartet k464, Peter's edition, on IMSLP

Finding the session: vivacenw.com, RSVP here

West Coast Café

March 20, 2021 at 3pm PDT (6pm EDT)

Platform: Jamulus

Session host: Christina Wolf, Jamulus profile name: CWolf

Geographic location: Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Piece/Instrumentation: Mendelssohn Op. 44 No. 1

Finding the session: type in the private server name seattle-music.allyn into the search field at the bottom of the Connection Set-up Menu, RSVP here

Phyllis Kaiden

March 21, 2021 at 10am PDT (1pm EDT)

Platform: Jamulus

Session host: Phyllis Kaiden

Piece/Instrumentation: Spohr Nonet op.31 for winds and strings, on IMSLP with measure numbers

Finding the session: vivacenw.com, RSVP here

To view a live document of sessions and to sign up, visit docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/107xYO-Iqkk-1KuTAStQxjCjbBNyN64p4MYl4CKQCJJM/edit?usp=sharing.

Learn how to use Jamulus, JamKazam, and SonoBus with Phyllis Kaiden with this walkthrough video.